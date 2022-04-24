RHOBH: Erika Jayne shades Lisa Vanderpump, says her breath ‘reeks of garlic and cigarettes’

Erika Jayne clapped back at Lisa Vanderpump. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne isn’t here for Lisa Vanderpump commenting on her life.

The two starred on RHOBH together, but it’s clear they are not friends.

When Erika threw away Garcelle Beauvais’ memoir and shared a video doing it on social media, she caught plenty of backlash for it. Lisa insulted the blonde’s intelligence, saying Garcelle should have given Erika a “scratch & sniff” book.

Erika Jayne claps back at Lisa Vanderpump, uses ‘#halitosis’

In a post shared by Queens of Bravo, Erika Jayne reacted to the headline that Lisa Vanderpump called her out for throwing away Garcelle Beauvais’ book.

Erika wasn’t happy with her former costar and let her know when she clapped back.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote, “That’s rich coming from someone whose breath reeks of garlic, cigarettes, and chardonnay. #halitosis”

Erika Jayne isn’t afraid of confrontation

Despite all of her legal issues playing out last season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika Jayne isn’t keeping her mouth closed when people come for her.

She has been vocal while filming the show and on social media, with the previews for Season 12 keeping the same energy. Erika hasn’t talked too much about the inner-workings of her legal issues, but she hasn’t shied away from saying what she could.

There was drama last season between Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais, and that looks like it continues into the upcoming season. The two don’t see eye to eye, and Garcelle will call it like she sees it. In the trailer for Season 12, the two argue about things, and it is intense.

Erika was enjoying herself in the trailer. She was seen drinking a lot, and there was a scene with Lisa Rinna talking about being concerned with the drinking and taking anti-depressants. There’s a lot going on in her life, and it’s starting to become overwhelming.

Be warned though, Erika Jayne isn’t afraid to come out with her claws, ready to draw blood. She’s not here for people talking behind her back or making comments in the media about situations. Erika made that clear with the clapback she had for former costar, Lisa Vanderpump. The “garlic and cigarettes” comment was harsh, but on brand for the fierce blonde.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns Wednesday, May 11, on Bravo.