RHOBH: Cast trip in Aspen leads to a ‘huge fight’, Erika and Dorit leave early

The cast of RHOBH boarding a private jet for a trip to Aspen Pic credit: Instagram/Lisa Rinna

Cast trips are known to bring the drama, and trip episodes are always fan favorites. Scary Island, Amsterdam, St. Barths – and now Aspen!

Erika allegedly exploded on her RHOBH castmates in Colorado over the weekend. According to eyewitnesses, the ladies got into a heated debate when recapping the intense fight that allegedly occurred with Erika the night before. Things got so extreme that producers allegedly had to step in and halt filming.

According to a Bravo fan account on Instagram, the cast was overheard at a coffee shop after the fiery argument discussing Erika, including talks of an intervention. It also appears in the photos that Dorit wasn’t present for this discussion.

The Housewives keep Erika Jayne in the hot seat this season over her legal and financial drama

Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais had both unfollowed Erika in the weeks leading up to the trip, which was noticed by the eagle-eye fans of the show. It appeared the women had patched up after a group photo was posted of the cast traveling to Aspen together, and everyone appeared excited.

All seemed well until an anonymous tip was submitted to @QueensofBravo’s Instagram, stating that Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, and Jayne had gotten into an argument where Rinna accused Jayne of self-medicating. Lisa was said to have used the word ‘intervention’ in regards to Erika mixing antidepressants and alcohol in the midst of her legal and financial problems. Erika also seemed to be triggered by the group constantly talking about the alleged victims of Tom Girardi’s misdoings.

Allegedly a producer had to step in and filming stopped. Afterwards, the ladies agreed to a truce, and filming resumed. It was initially thought that Erika, Dorit, and Diana had left the trip, but photos later showed they were still in Aspen shopping, but separated from the rest of the group.

Friendships are being tested in Season 12 and friends are becoming enemies

It appears that new alliances are being formed, as Rinna showed deep loyalty to Erika last season. Erika has now become close to Dorit and new Housewife Diana Jenkins. The split has also left Sutton, Kyle, Garcelle, Crystal, Kathy Hilton, and new friend-of Sheree Zampino on the other side.

Erika is also publicly feuding with Garcelle and Sutton over social media. Garcelle was also critical of Erika on the talk show The Real over her ability to pay the alleged victims of Tom Girardi.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.