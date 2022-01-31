Garcelle looks on at Erika Girardi at the Season 11 reunion Pic credit: Bravo

While feuding with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais posted a cryptic message about friendship: ‘Choose your friends wisely’

The Real co-host, 55, tweeted a quote from Paulo Coelho Friday that said, “Friendship isn’t something big — it’s a million little things.”

After an explosive fight during filming Season 12, Beauvais and co-star Sutton Stracke are at odds with Girardi. Garcelle has unfollowed Erika on Instagram after arguments at a Rinna Beauty launch party on January 15.

Erika Jayne continues to battle her co-stars this season

As Garcelle and Sutton’s relationship has grown, Erika feels ganged up on by the duo. In previous seasons, the show featured close friendships between Erika and both women separately. These bonds started to sever during a cast trip to Palm Springs when news of Erika’s legal troubles shocked the ladies.

Erika was in the hot seat most of Season 11, and this season is starting off the same. It has been reported by sources close to the show that the former friends have gotten into a few arguments this season, which is why Garcelle unfollowed Erika.

Their disagreements had been building up and it caused an explosive fight there. Garcelle’s son was brought into the conversation, and that is when she went after Erika. There are no details on exactly what was said, but it appears to have put an end to their friendship.

Sutton’s issues with Erika stem from Erika’s ongoing legal problems. They appeared to be in a good place after the reunion, but they are feuding once again. Sutton questions Erika’s legal issues and personal lifestyle choices, which were the major causes of their fight last season.

Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Jayne at a cast dinner party. Pic credit: Bravo

The ladies are using social media to get their points across

Girardi recently referenced the drama after a Bravo fan account posted the news that Beauvais had unfollowed her. “Well [let] me unfollow her back,” she commented on the post. As of Sunday, Girardi still followed Beauvais.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Erika Jayne responds to being unfollowed by Garcelle. Pic credit: @bravohousewives/Instagram

Sutton hаs decided to follow Jаyne bаck. “Sutton wаs tired of the online drаmа аnd wаnted to be the bigger person,” а source told Pаge Six on Fridаy exclusively. “She doesn’t need to engage in a fight that’s between Garcelle and Erika.”

When Seаson 12 premieres, the feud is certain to plаy out for viewers. Latest reports over the weekend detail an alleged fight in Aspen, where the ladies are currently vacationing.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.