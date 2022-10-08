RHOBH: Andy Cohen called out for ‘applauding’ Lisa Rinna’s bully post

Andy Cohen is catching heat for seemingly supporting Lisa Rinna. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion is less than a week away, and the anticipation is at an all-time high.

Lisa Rinna is feuding with Kathy Hilton over what went down in Aspen, and, based on the RHOBH reunion trailer, Kathy isn’t backing down when it comes to the former soap star and her version of how things went down.

Kathy called Lisa the “biggest bully in Hollywood” during one portion of the trailer, and unsurprisingly, Lisa took that and ran with it.

Using her M&M caricature, the full-time Housewife shared the photo and captioned it, “The biggest bully in Hollywood, And everyone knows it.”

This led to nearly 56 thousand likes and just over five thousand comments.

Not only did Lisa make a statement with her post, but Andy Cohen also added his thoughts in the comment section.

Andy Cohen catches heat for ‘applauding’ Lisa Rinna’s statement

While Andy Cohen did call Lisa Rinna out for her “problematic social media” during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills trailer, he also showed up in her comments on the bully post and left several clapping hands emojis.

This did not sit well with some followers. They began to call him out, some with stronger sentiments than others.

One wrote, “@bravoandy TF Andy! This is insanely disappointing 🙄🤦🏼‍♀️.”

Another wrote, “@bravoandy really…applauding this is appalling.”

And finally, another went even further, mentioning Kyle Richards in all of this. They said, “@bravoandy Shame on you. @kylerichards18 relationship with her sister is being more damaged by this incredibly cruel person. And you are applauding this behavior??? What does it say about you? You actually do not care about the well-being of these women on the show. I am so disgusted. The ratings that’s it!! I don’t care if her sister had a meltdown said horrible things the way that Lisa is behaving is just too much it’s actually sickening for the viewers.”

Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Why is Lisa Rinna feuding with Kathy Hilton?

For months, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers have waited to see what went down in Aspen.

Lisa Rinna alleges Kathy Hilton had a meltdown, saying awful things about the group and her sister, Kyle Richards. The women had a sit-down, and nothing seemed resolved.

The reunion preview revealed there was still plenty of bad blood, as Lisa continues to proclaim she has “PTSD” from that night in Aspen. Kyle was beside herself as she remained in the middle of the feud, costing her more than it should have.

Kathy came prepared to battle and called Lisa out on her behavior, wanting a contract renewal, and being a bully. She even mentioned how she ran Lisa Vanderpump off the show. It was intense and will likely set the tone for the women going into Season 13 should the network renew the show.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.