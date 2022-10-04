Lisa Rinna in latex bodysuit shows off massive pill bag

Lisa Rinna showed off her massive bag of pills. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna proved she has a sense of humor.

The fashionista posed in a black latex suit while holding the accessory she’s known for in the Bravo universe — a bag of pills.

Lisa has been spending time in France and Italy as her daughters attended and walked in some of the biggest fashion shows in Europe.

She is no stranger to striking a pose, and this slide from her Instagram Story was not only funny but also very clever.

RHOBH viewers will have a field day with the massive bag of pills she posed with, especially after the “Xanax” smoothie controversy a few years ago.

Nothing is off limits with Lisa, and you better believe she’s going to talk about it.

Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

She tagged Tyler Shields as the photographer on her Instagram Story but didn’t add any context about why she shot the photo.

Lisa Rinna and the ‘Xanax smoothie’

The “Xanax smoothie” came about during Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, when Lisa pulled out a bag of pills while the other ladies were making smoothies.

She joked about adding a Xanax into it, and from there, it took off. At the time, Lisa denied ever trying it before but said she wouldn’t be opposed to adding it.

In true Lisa fashion, she whipped out her pill bag at the Season 7 reunion. She rattled off what was in her bag, saying, “Advil, Tylenol, Multiclear, Vitamin D, Replenish, Essence, Relaxed Wanderer, Calcium Magnesium, Green Tea, Aleve, Digestive Enzymes, Benadryl, Protonix, Estrogen.”

It goes everywhere with the reality star, and she knows exactly what’s in it.

Lisa Rinna on Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

While the bag of pills was part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during Season 7, Lisa is still hanging on during Season 12.

This has been a difficult year for her as she lost her mom, Lois, and continued to film. There’s been heavy drama surrounding her behavior, and viewers are ready to see the reunion after her conflict with Kathy Hilton.

Rumors have bounced around regarding Lisa’s status with Bravo. There’s been no word from her or the network about whether she will return for another season, but she is reportedly asking for $2 million to sign on for another year.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.