Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dana Wilkey alleges that Erika Jayne already has a boyfriend since splitting with her husband, Tom Girardi. She even claims that she knows the identity of the new man in Erika’s life.

Dana spilled the tea on who this new mystery man is on one of her Instagram posts.

She posted a picture of an exchange between herself an anonymous insider who claims to know who Erika has been seeing.

“FYI it’s Scooter Braun, not a FENTY model,” the unknown source tells Dana.

The source claimed they found out from a friend who works in the music industry.

“I don’t know many specifics but a friend of mine works in the music industry and despises him,” the source shares. “She told me he and Erika met in a LA sex club and have been together ever since.”

This may raise eyebrows because Scooter has a wife and kids. However, his wife allegedly knows about his scandalous nights out.

The source adds, “The wife knows about the club and puts up with it. However now the EJ divorce is happening let’s see what happens.”

How Erika’s affair rumors started

Fans had been suspecting that Erika and Tom weren’t 100% faithful to each other even when the couple was married.

Many fans suspected that Erika had an affair with her Dancing With the Stars partner, Gleb Savchenko.

All About TRH also reported that Tom was spotted at a nightclub with a blonde woman, who wasn’t Erika, on New Year’s Eve.

However, rumors of their affairs ramped up after Erika announced her divorce from Tom.

Sources alleged that the couple had an “unconventional marriage.” They explained that Erika and Tom acted more like friends as opposed to a couple.

Dana took to her Instagram to share some juicy gossip she had received alleging that Erika had been “sleeping with” a mystery man “for years”.

“Merci beaucoup @deuxmoi #rhobh who is Erica [sic] Jayne having an affair with? Let’s break it down,” Dana wrote in the video’s caption.

She revealed hints about the mystery man to her fans in the video.

“He’s married…not an actor, musician, or athlete,” she shared.

She then predicted that it was a male model involved in the FENTY fashion show that Erika walked in.

Erika’s divorce from Tom Girardi

Erika announced her divorce on November 3. A source close to her revealed to In Touch that the pandemic put a strain on their marriage and likely caused its demise.

“The pandemic is having a mental impact on everyone, and Erika’s been reflecting on what she wants moving forward. Being married to Tom isn’t part of her plan,” the source shared.

While some fans may have suspected that the divorce had to do with finances, Erika revealed that she and Tom never signed a prenup. She claimed that since he was a lawyer, he would’ve easily been able to work around it.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.