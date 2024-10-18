RHOBH alum Crystal Minkoff clarifies recent claim about Kyle Richards: ‘I was told’ that ‘this is Kyle’s show’

Crystal Minkoff attempted to clarify her recent comment about former castmate Kyle Richards.

However, that’s not stopping Kyle from getting dragged online after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans caught wind of Crystal’s interview.

The alum recently talked about her experience on the show and likened it to a sorority with Kyle as Queen B, meanwhile, she was being “hazed.”

According to Crystal, when she joined the franchise during Season 11 her castmates gave her the 411 and told her “It was Kyle’s show.”

The statement has raised eyebrows since making the rounds on social media and Crystal has now clarified things.

Meanwhile, RHOBH fans have taken aim at Kyle on social media, calling out the 55-year-old for her behavior.

Crystal Minkoff was told by her RHOBH castmates ‘This is Kyle’s show’

Crystal Minkoff and The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey have joined forces for a new podcast, and the duo stopped by Nick Vial’s podcast to promote their new venture.

However, there was a lot of Housewives talk in the mix and Crystal dished about her three seasons on the franchise.

“When I started the show I was told by the girls, ‘This is Kyle’s show.’ They let you know,” exclaimed Crystal.

“It’s a sorority” continued the brunette beauty. “I was being hazed and she is like the queen, the den mother, whatever it’s called, the president and she will always be president.”

That snippet of Crystal’s interview started making the rounds on Instagram and she left a comment on a post by @bravosnarkside.

“1. Kyle never said this to me! :) 2. It was not meant in a bad way at all. I respect the rules that came before me,” noted Crystal.

Crystal shares a thought. Pic credit: @bravosnarkside/Instagram

RHOBH fans drag Kyle Richards on social media

A snippet of Crystal’s interview was posted on Instagram and the critics instantly chimed in, throwing Lisa Vanderpump in the mix.

“Naw Kyle wasn’t the queen until she got rid of Lisa V!” exclaimed a commenter.

“It was so much better when it was LVP’s show,” added someone else.

An Instagram user said, “Ego is VYLE’s middle name! Her tagline should be ‘What about me?!?!?’ 😂😂😂.”

One RHOBH viewer claimed the OG “sold out her own sister and Camille, season 1. Kim has been struggling ever since…. Now publicly.”

Someone else called Kyle, “the most overrated person on bravo!” adding “When she gets out of that show (hopefully soon) everyone will forget about her next day…. I am so tired of her.”

RHOBH fans weigh in. Pic credit: @bravosnarkside/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.