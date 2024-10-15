Former RHOBH star Crystal Kung Minkoff launching podcast with RHOA star

Crystal Kung Minkoff was finally coming into her own as a cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when news broke that she hadn’t been asked back for Season 14.

Months after it was revealed that her time on the Bravo reality series was over, we have an update on her next project.

Deadline reports that the 41-year-old will join forces with fellow Bravolebrity Cynthia Bailey for a new podcast titled Humble Brag With Crystal and Cynthia.

Of course, Cynthia is best known for her lengthy tenure on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which is set to premiere Season 16 in 2025.

Humble Brag with Crystal Kung Minkoff comes from Envy Media, the company Nick Viall started following the success of his own podcast, The Viall Files.

In a statement, Crystal said she was “thrilled” to work with The Bachelor alum to bring the podcast to life.

“Nick is one of the scrappiest, hardest-working people I’ve met, and his relentless drive for success mirrors my own,” Crystal added.

Crystal and Cynthia will cover many topics

The new podcast will feature the ladies discussing topics related to reality TV, pop culture, and the “celebrity sphere.”

It would be interesting if the pair covered RHOBH Season 14 because it would be intriguing to hear Crystal’s thoughts on the show now that she’s no longer a part of it.

Her affiliation with Bravo is over, so it probably allows her to be more candid about how scenes are set up and specific reactions from her former co-stars.

It’s a real shame Crystal’s time with RHOBH is over because, as we said, she had so much potential to be a great housewife.

Crystal was fired from the show alongside her rival, Annemarie Wiley, as producers opted to hire Bozoma Saint John and Jennifer Tilly as new cast members for Season 14.

RHOA Season 16 promises to be different

Meanwhile, Cynthia is returning to RHOA when it premieres Season 16 next year on Bravo. She will continue on the long-running reality series as a friend of the housewives.

The series has been in the headlines a lot this year, with fans initially excited about Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams reuniting on-screen.

However, Kenya walked from RHOA after allegations that she showed X-rated images of newcomer Brittany Eady.

Fans probably won’t know the whole story until the season premieres because Bravo typically keeps storylines under wraps until the episodes air.

Crystal and Cynthia are not the first Bravolebrities to have a podcast, and they certainly won’t be the last, so it will be good to see how they set their joint effort apart from their predecessors.

