Kenya Moore breaks silence after stunning RHOA exit

Kenya Moore’s time on The Real Housewives of Atlanta has come to a dramatic conclusion.

Deadline revealed Tuesday evening that the long-running cast member will not resume filming the Bravo hit.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Moore was suspended after being involved in an incident with a new cast member in which she was accused of revenge porn.

At the time, claims surfaced that Moore unveiled sexually explicit images of Brittany Eady at the opening of her Kenya Moore Hair Spa.

The incident was reportedly filmed for the show, and it may have sealed Moore’s fate.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

For her part, Moore denied the allegations when she was first suspended.

Kenya Moore has yet to reveal the full story

“Believe none of what you hear and half of what you see. The truth always comes to light,” wrote Kenya on Instagram before she delved into the accusations on X.

“I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail.”

Moore has also addressed the news that she won’t be back on the show during Season 16.

“You are the best fans anyone could ever ask for. and I love you all so very much,” she wrote.

Kenya Moore is out of RHOA. Pic credit: @kenyamoore/x

News of Moore’s exit comes as RHOA undergoes a revamp after the less-than-stellar response to Season 15, which hit series lows when it aired late last year.

It’s unclear whether the network plans to use the footage filmed so far or if it will start from scratch after a pause.

RHOA season 16 could be in jeopardy

While having Moore at the beginning of the season will undoubtedly lead to some interest in what led to her departure, the network could take a cautious approach after the drama surrounding The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Morocco and Below Deck: Sailing Yacht Season 5.

Moore was set to star alongside returning cast members Porsha Williams and Drew Sidora and new cast members Brittany Eady, Angela Oakley, and Kelli Ferrell.

Cynthia Bailey is also returning as a friend of the housewives, though there’s a chance she could be elevated to a full-fledged cast member again after Moore’s exit.

Producers could also opt to bring in another face midway through filming, possibly Phaedra Parks, who was heavily rumored to be returning after an excellent turn on The Traitors.

Given that the series has been off the air for an extended hiatus, Bravo could also end the show if the controversy surrounding Moore’s exit proves too much.

A complete cast reboot wouldn’t surprise us at this point because that’s the route that saved The Real Housewives of New York.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus. Season 16 is expected to premiere in 2025.