RHOA: Sanya Richards-Ross shares first reaction to Drew Sidora’s divorce

Sanya Richards-Ross and Drew Sidora played an intense game of “who could throw more shade at each other” last year, but don’t expect a round two in Season 15.

Spoiler alert, The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars are now in a good place, and this unexpected reconciliation came at a good time– amid Drew’s pending divorce.

Sanya spoke on the not-so-shocking split between Drew and Ralph Pittman, and she confessed to being “heartbroken” about the demise of their nine-year marriage.

Monsters and Critics reported in March that it was officially over between the couple.

Ironically, it was Ralph who rushed to the courthouse and beat Drew to the divorce filing, claiming that there was no chance or hope of reconciliation.

Meanwhile, viewers have urged Drew to divorce the 40-year-old for quite some time, but she wanted to fight for her marriage.

Now, she’s gearing up to fight Ralph in court as she has since accused him of cheating and abuse in her divorce filing — an hour after Ralph filed his papers.

Sanya Richards-Ross was ‘heartbroken’ about Drew Sidora’s divorce

Sanya made an appearance on the Pay Attention, Puh-Lease! podcast and gave an update about her relationship with Drew.

She revealed that before the divorce news broke, they had “some really good conversations this season, and we get to a good place…And I’m happy that happened because I was heartbroken when I heard the news about her and Ralph splitting.”

Before she learned about the split, the Olympic champion was with the couple for a big party Drew organized for her now estranged husband’s 40th birthday.

“Literally, we had the best time. We were done recording, it was off-camera. It was a whole lot of fun,” said Sanya. “So I was like, ‘What the hell?’ They looked perfect like a week ago. So yeah, I was really, really disappointed for that.”

RHOA star Sanya Richards-Ross was surprised by the divorce

No one was surprised to find out that Drew and Ralph had split, except for Sanya, who has perhaps seen a different side to the former couple than those who have been watching RHOA since they joined the show.

“I was very surprised,” said Sanya on the podcast, while admitting that she knew the couple had their share of problems.

“We all know, we see it on camera that they had some issues,” she confessed. However, Sanya reasoned that she’s seen the couple laugh and have fun together and felt they were “magic together.”

Furthermore, she knows all too well reality TV cameras “exacerbates and puts a microscope on some of the small things in your marriage.”

However, with Drew and Ralph’s rocky marriage, the show didn’t need to do much of that!

Either way, the demise of a marriage is a sad situation, and Sanya confessed, “To see that they are here now, it’s really tough.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 premieres Sunday, May 7, at 8/7c on Bravo.