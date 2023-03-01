RHOA divorce: Drew Sidora’s marriage to Ralph Pittman over after 9 years

In the latest breakup news, it’s officially over between The Real Housewives of Atlanta couple, Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman.

Interestingly it was Ralph who filed for divorce from his wife of nine years. The 37-year-old filed the papers on Monday, only a few days after their separation, the Thursday prior.

He also made it clear that “There is no chance or hope of reconciliation.”

The news might not be surprising to viewers of the show as the couple’s marital drama has been a major focus ever since they joined the Atlanta franchise.

Viewers have been urging Drew to divorce her husband for quite some time after some shady behavior involving him and his assistant last season.

Before that, they had major issues when Ralph packed up and left for several days after an argument and refused to tell his wife that he was in Tampa, Florida. These and many other issues have plagued the couple, but they were determined to fight for their marriage in therapy.

Clearly, their time in therapy proved futile, and now they’ve called it quits, as Ralph confirmed in a statement to People.

“Love is a beautiful thing,’ he told the media outlet. “Unfortunately we have made the difficult decision to move on to our next chapters, independent of each other. Drew and I have decided to file for divorce.”

Ralph Pittman gives a statement about his divorce from Drew Sidora

Ralph Pittman confirmed the split from his wife, and he asked the public for privacy as they navigate their divorce.

“We have three amazing young children, and their mindset and growth is what is most important. As we navigate this difficult time,” he noted.

Drew and Ralph tied the knot in 2014, and since then they’ve welcomed a son, Machai, and a daughter, Aniyah. Drew also has an 11-year-old son Josiah from a previous relationship, who grew up with Ralph as his dad.

Ralph had initially planned to adopt Josiah but last season he revealed that he was no longer planning to do so — a decision that surprised and disappointed Drew. Ralph also shared plans to write a book about being a stepparent — another revelation that surprised his wife.

The couple’s inability to get on the same page regarding important issues is just one of the many things that have plagued their marriage.

RHOA viewers are not surprised by the news of Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman’s divorce

News of Drew and Ralph’s divorce is making the rounds online, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta viewers are not shocked by the split.

“Saw that coming when he did not want to adopt her son,” wrote one commenter on People’s Instagram page.

“Stevie Wonder could’ve seen that coming!” added someone else.

One viewer wrote, “We are not [surprised]…..his actions showed how he felt about her on the show.”

“Not shocking. People who go in reality shows in marriages that are not strong usually end [up] this way,” reasoned someone else.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.