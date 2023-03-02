RHOA star Drew Sidora slams Ralph Pittman with claims of abuse

While currently filming the 15th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Drew Sidora has definitely solidified her storyline, which is sure to bring the drama.

On March 1, it was announced that Drew’s husband, Ralph Pittman, filed for divorce from his wife of nine years, only one hour after Drew herself also filed divorce documents.

In the paperwork, both Drew and Ralph claimed their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” each listing different days of their official separation, but Drew detailed claims of cheating and abuse in her complaint.

Drew said that she was unable to take Ralph’s “continued blatant disrespect and mental abuse any longer” and claimed that Ralph was a serial cheater, which are accusations that viewers saw play out on RHOA.

According to the documents, the women that Ralph would cheat with would text Drew and send her screenshots of their salacious activities with Ralph.

Aside from the emotional toll their marriage has suffered, Drew also alleged that Ralph recently got physical with her when he grabbed her phone and caused her to fall to the ground.

Drew also said that her estranged husband financially controlled her and recently withdrew a large sum of money from her personal account.

Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman both filed for divorce on the same day

As news broke that Drew and Ralph’s marriage had ended, it was not revealed that Drew actually filed for divorce first – just one hour before Ralph, but her filing was not publicized until later in the evening the same day.

Ralph did publicly confirm the split with a statement that said, “We have three amazing young children, and their mindset and growth is what is most important.” Drew added in her own statement, “After eight years of wholeheartedly fighting for my marriage, I have made the agonizing decision to release my husband with love.”

In a strange twist, Drew lists their separation date as February 23, while Ralph claims it was February 19. Drew also reserved the right to add any additional grounds for divorce as the proceedings develop.

Drew and Ralph tied the knot in 2014, and they have two children together, a son Machai, and a daughter, Aniyah. Drew also has an 11-year-old son Josiah from a previous relationship, who grew up with Ralph as his primary father figure.

RHOA fans turned on Ralph Pittman early in Drew’s first season

Drew and Ralph had always been transparent about the difficulties they had in their marriage, and fans decided early on that Drew deserved better and urged the newbie to leave her “narcissistic” husband.

Viewers witnessed the couple in therapy trying to fix their relationship, but the damage was done in public, and Ralph quickly became one of the most hated Housewives husbands.

Loyal RHOA fans should be pleased that Drew has decided to move on and know it will make for great television!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.