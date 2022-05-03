RHOA star Drew Sidora admits ‘marriage is not easy’ but says she’s not ready to give up

RHOA star Drew Sidora shares a message about marriage. Pic credit: @drewsidora/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Drew Sidora has recently opened up about her marriage to Ralph Pittman.

Drew’s relationship with Ralph has been anything but smooth, and she openly admitted that she had considered divorce.

Drew Sidora says marriage isn’t easy

In a recent interview with US Weekly, Drew went into detail about her relationship with Ralph.

Drew Sidora went on to say that marriage is not easy, and there have been multiple times that she’s considered divorce.

She also mentioned that the couple had been in therapy since the beginning of their marriage.

Last season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, fans saw Drew Sidora’s life with her husband, Ralph.

However, most of Drew’s storyline was either spent with her children or her mother. Ralph was rarely in the picture.

Drew and Ralph’s relationship is still rocky

Last season, Ralph decided to take a 3-day trip to Tampa, leaving Drew entirely in the dark about his whereabouts.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Although Drew did not know where he was, she was concerned that he was keeping an eye on her and the kids with hidden cameras around their house.

Although Drew and Ralph were seemingly happy at the end of last season, the first episode of season 14 proved differently.

Drew relayed to one of the new housewives, Sanya, that she had recently found text messages on Ralph’s phone from his new assistant.

It was alleged that Ralph was texting his assistant, and the assistant was offering massages.

Drew found that highly dissatisfying, considering she did not understand why Ralph’s assistant would be offering up massages if the two were solely on a business-level relationship.

Drew mentioned that finding out that her husband was getting close to the assistant was extremely hard for her and that she had packed up her kids and moved to Chicago for a bit.

Sanya tried to offer up a little bit of advice during their workout session for Drew. Sanya lets her know that Ralph only wants Drew forever at the end of the day.

However, Drew jokingly said that Ralph had previously stated that if she were to come between him and his dreams, he would pick his dreams.

Although Drew and Ralph do have much to sort out when it comes to their relationship, the two are seemingly still content in their relationship.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays on Bravo at 8/7c.