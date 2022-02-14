RHOA: Drew Sidora dishes on her second season, says in some ways it’s ‘worse than I ever could have imagined’

Drew Sidora teases spicey new season. Pic credit: Bravo

Drew Sidora is teasing a lot of drama in the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and it seems her first season was nothing compared to what’s to come. Drew joined the show in Season 13 and had a hard time with some of her casemates– mainly Kenya Moore and newbie LaToya Ali –who she battled all season long.

Drew has returned for another season and while her nemesis LaToya Ali is no longer on the show, her main rival Kenya Moore is back! Joining her is Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton–who finally got her peach– and returning OG Sheree Whitfield.

The cast is also joined by newcomer and track and field Olympian, Sanya Richards-Ross.

Drew Sidora says her second season is ‘worst’ in some ways

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star recently confessed that her second season wasn’t easier than her first despite knowing “a little more,” this time around.

Drew dished about the rocky season during a chat with Entertainment Tonight.

“I’m building a little more relationships with those individuals — certain ones — so I’ll say I know a little more in some areas and a lot of things, it’s f’ed up,” said Drew. “It’s worse than I ever could have imagined. It’s below the belt and yeah, it’s gone to some places I didn’t and I wasn’t prepared for.”

Nonetheless, the 36-year-old is ready for viewers to see a different side to her.

“I feel like last season I had to come in and defend myself from the beginning and stand up for myself…” expressed the Bravo Housewife. “But I have many different sides to me that I think hopefully people will give me a chance, get to know me, and see those other sides and embrace it.”

Drew Sidora teases spicy Season 14

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star also teased that Season 14 is going to be “spicy.”

“It is going to be very spicy, so stay tuned,” admitted Drew– who expressed excitement about the new cast lineup and especially the return of OG Sheree Whitfield.

“I really hope we see some fashions with Sheree coming. I’m just here for the fashions this season. I’m like, ‘Where are they?’ I haven’t seen them yet. I’ll keep you posted,” admitted the second-season cast member.

“I’m still trying to see where I can Google and get them,” added Drew “So I’m here for that… I think it’s been a long time coming.”

Drew also commented on Marlo Hampton finally becoming a peach holder.

“I’m excited for Marlo. I feel like she is the example of dedication, perseverance,” Drew revealed. “She’s here and she’s putting it all out. I’m seeing so many different sides of her that I’m enjoying and getting to know Marlo a lot more this season.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.