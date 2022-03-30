Season 14 of Real Housewives of Atlanta premiere date: Here’s what we know

The Real Housewives of Atlanta are back with new drama on May 1st. Pic credit: Bravo

Everyone grab your She by Sheree joggers and Kenya Moore haircare because the ladies of the ATL are finally back!

Bravo announced today that Season 14 premieres Sunday, May 1st. Kandi Burruss is back for her 13th season on the show, joined by fellow returning Season 13 main Housewives Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora. Sheree Whitfield is also back as a full-time Housewife, while a longtime friend of the cast, Marlo Hampton, finally decided she was ready to hold a peach.

The newest Housewife is Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross. Monyetta Shaw, formerly of Atlanta Exes and longtime friend of Kandi, joins the ladies in a friend-of role.

Kandi tells viewers, ‘This season, keep your edges on point and stay tuned!’

Bravo released the first trailer Wednesday, and the sneak peek is packed full of intense confrontations between the women, with nearly everyone getting into it with someone.

The ladies brought the laughs, including Kandi getting called out for some NSFW chatter at a kid’s birthday party by one of Kenya’s “white friends,” as Marlo quipped. Some of the wives are working on their friendships, as we hear Sheree tell former frenemy Kenya that she almost loves her.

Reports of a heated season between Kandi and Marlo prove to be hotter than we knew, as we hear Marlo say, “Kandi doesn’t know how to be a friend.” and Kandi responds, “I give what you give to me!” Marlo’s feud with Kenya continues in Season 14, with Marlo calling the Twirl Queen a “pitiful little ho.”

Drew seemingly clashed with Sheree and newbie Sanya. In one scene, production holds Drew back as she calls out Marlo for being Sheree’s “lap dog” before throwing a bone at her. Drew’s marriage to Ralph Pittman is also under the microscope, with more accusations of cheating on both sides.

Marlo finds herself with a full plate as she balances raising her nephews, Michael and William, and also running her fashion business, Lé Archive. In a confessional, she is shown wondering if she’s doing the right things for her nephews as their Muntie — Mom and Auntie.

Kandi continues to mediate tensions between husband Todd Tucker and Mama Joyce, who is still questioning his financial decisions, both personally and professionally. We hear Todd call Kandi’s family disrespectful while they quarrel over money matters.

Sheree struggles to revamp her clothing brand She by Sheree and work on her relationship with Tyrone Gilliams, who served eight years in prison for wire fraud. Sheree even consults Apollo Nida for advice on loving someone who was incarcerated.

New Housewife Sanya Richards-Ross jumps right into the drama

Sanya is a Jamaican mother, wife, professional athlete, and Olympic medalist. Sanya contemplates if the time is right to have another child with her husband while living under one roof with her in-laws and pursuing a career. She also brings the ladies to Jamaica to share her culture and host a much-needed tropical getaway.

“I’m a four-time Olympic gold medalist. Put some respect on my name!” she yelled at one of the women during the trip.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 premieres Sunday, May 1 at 8/7c on Bravo.