RHOA: Porsha Williams says she and fiancé Simon Guobadia are planning three weddings

Porsha Williams reveals that her controversial marriage to Simon Guobadia will involve three weddings Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams shocked fans with her engagement to Simon Guobadia. Even though the move was controversial, she revealed she’s not holding back as they’re having not one, not two, but three weddings.

Porsha posted a video to her Instagram from an interview with Dish Nation.

“Three wedding and a funeral for the haters,” she captioned the video, throwing shade at those who have been slamming her new relationship.

During the interview, Porsha revealed why they’re having three weddings.

“He’s African so we’re gonna have a native, long custom ceremony and a regular wedding and then we’re gonna have another wedding at one of the houses that are out of the country,” she explained.

She also revealed that she has been doing most of the heavy lifting when it comes to planning the weddings.

Why Porsha and Simon’s relationship is so controversial

Fans have deemed Porsha and Simon’s engagement controversial for numerous reasons.

First off, the pair had reportedly only been dating for a month before Simon proposed to Porsha. Additionally, his proposal came just a few months after filing for divorce from Falynn Guobadia.

The part that was most shocking to fans was that Porsha was friends, or at least friendly, with Falynn. Then Porsha thanked another of her RHOA friends, Shamea Morton, for setting her and Simon up.

Many have deemed this new relationship as a violation of girl code.

While the timing technically works out, some fans even believe that Porsha may have come between Simon and Falynn’s marriage.

How Porsha and Simon revealed their relationship to the world

Porsha took to Instagram to reveal her relationship the day after Mother’s Day. Fans were getting curious after she had posted a Mother’s Day photo with both her ex Dennis McKinley and Simon. She was wearing an engagement ring.

While many thought she may have rekindled her romance with Dennis, the opposite was the case.

She posted a selfie of her and Simon and explained their story in a lengthy caption.

“Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love,” Porsha said of her relationship with Simon. “I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.”

She also iterated that she had nothing to do with Simon and Falynn’s divorce but that she and Falynn are no longer friends following the relationship.

She also revealed that Dennis and Simon would both be in her daughter PJ’s life as co-parents.

“It’s truly a beautiful moment in my life & we cannot wait to spend the rest of our lives together. xoxo P,” she concluded the post, along with #LoveWins.

While fans can’t seem to agree on whether Porsha’s new marriage is ethical or not, one thing everyone can agree on is that Porsha’s weddings are going to be extravaganzas to remember.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.