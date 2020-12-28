Rebecca Parrott shares latest weight loss procedures with 90 Day Fiance fans

Rebecca Parrott is coming into 2021 feeling and looking better than ever.
The 90 Day Fiance star revealed that she recently went through some cosmetic procedures to feel more comfortable in the skin she’s in.
The procedures proved to be worth it as the mother of three catches herself in tears over the hourglass figure she says she hasn’t seen in years.
Although she and her partner Zied Hakimi have an age difference of over 22 years, she’s making it harder to tell with a new, snatched body.
She was awake the entire time
The restaurant manager took to Instagram to explain to fans what her experience has been like.
Visiting Sono Bello in Atlanta, the medical center describes itself as the “leading destination for micro-laser liposuction, excess skin removal, and body contouring procedures in Atlanta.”
Rebecca underwent micro-laser liposuction that focused on the upper and lower abdomen, bra rolls, and waist. The 48-year old paired the procedure with a tummy tuck to have the excess skin removed.
She admits to having excess skin from weight loss and no amount of exercise would fix that problem.
Rebecca also reveals was not put under anesthesia for the tummy tuck. Even though it seems scary, she has no memory of anything ever feeling uncomfortable.
As for the results, she tells fans that, “It feels incredible to look down and it’s flat.”
She did start the recovery process with a little bit of pain but made it back to work in less than a week.
She went to Instagram to give fans an update on how she felt
View this post on Instagram
Overall, she’s ecstatic about her body. It could be a couple of months before the final result make their debut. For the next three months, she’ll be wearing a tight compression garment to keep the shape.
“If you are even remotely on the fence about whether or not you want to do this – do it. It is so intensely gratifying for one visit to make this big of a change. It’s amazing.”
She admits that she’s a bit of a wuss when it comes to pain, but if she can do it, she feels anybody can do it. She promised to be posting photos of her progress soon.
Are you excited to see Rebecca’s new look?
90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.
