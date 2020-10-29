Reality Steve calls out ABC producer for twisting the truth, says ABC ‘is selling a lie’

Reality Steve is following along with the Bachelorette promotions that ABC is pushing.

Since Tayshia Adams was chosen as The Bachelorette, little has been shared about the show. But yesterday, Rob Mills from ABC did an interview with former Bachelor Nick Viall in which he dished the details about what had been going on behind the scenes.

Interestingly, Nick claims that when Clare gave herself the final rose during Episode 3, he realized that they needed to replace her because she was so in love with Dale that the season was practically over.

However, Reality Steve doesn’t believe that it was after Episode 3 that they decided to pull in Tayshia.

Reality Steve calls out Rob Mills after Bachelorette interview

On social media, Reality Steve revealed that what Rob said was “flat out untrue.” He claims that they were selling fans a lie.

“If you honestly think they didn’t make the call to Tayshia until Clare decided not to give that group date rose, her last date of the season by the way, you need to wake up,” he wrote. “The timeline doesn’t even work in that scenario.”

The timeline doesn't work because of the required quarantine period of 14 days.

The timeline doesn’t work because of the required quarantine period of 14 days. If Clare had given herself the rose in late July or early August as per her timeline, then they would need Tayshia to be in quarantine for 14 days. That would push the start of her season to early or mid-August.

However, Tayshia’ season wrapped up in late August, which would’ve given her only 10 to 14 days to film an entire season.

Reality Steve knows more than he has revealed so far

Reality Steve says he gets a lot of information from various sources about what is going on, but he doesn’t always post about it.

Reality Steve was one of the first to break the news that Tayshia was the next Bachelorette. He has followed her journey several times.

Just a few days after the news broke, fans started sharing their excitement about this new twist. And now that Clare has made her season of The Bachelorette all about Dale, viewers are more eager than ever to watch Tayshia on The Bachelorette.

She may begin her journey next Thursday or possibly the week after that.

The Bachelorette airs Thursday, November 5 at 8/7c on ABC.