Real Housewives star Dolores Catania revealed her five allies on The Traitors 3

A new season of The Traitors has arrived on Peacock, with the first three episodes already streaming.

Among the people competing for the $250,000 cash prize is Dolores Catania from The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

When the cast for The Traitors 3 was revealed, it seemed like the Real Housewives ladies would have a nice advantage.

Four players this season are from the Bravo franchise, giving them numbers to create strong alliances and make it far in the game.

That numbers advantage was huge on The Traitors 2, but it vanished when the Housewives turned on each other.

This time, the Housewives didn’t have a chance to turn on each other, as people from other reality TV shows turned on them first.

Dolores Catania speaks about her allies on The Traitors 3

“All the Bravo people,” Dolores Catania revealed when speaking to The U.S. Sun about her allies in Scotland.

“I was close with Dorinda, Chanel, Robyn and Bob from The Biggest Loser, you become very close with people,” Dolores said. “Imagine having everything taken away from you and just having those people in your life every day?” she added.

Dolores referred to Doridna Medley from The Real Housewives of New York, Chanel Ayan from The Real Housewives of Dubai, and Robyn Dixon from The Real Housewives of Potomac.

She also mentioned an alliance with Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules.

“What you see on television with Tom is what he is in person,” Dolores stated, adding that he “lives up to the hype.”

That six-person alliance could have succeeded longer had they brought in the right teammate from another network/show. Instead, two of the women were done in by a group of CBS-based reality stars.

Dorinda Medley and Chanel Ayan have been Murdered. The Housewives were the first two people taken out by the Traitors this season.

It’s a more difficult road now for Dolores Catania and Robyn Dixon, but it might get easier since the power is out of their hands. Could that lead the Traitors to target bigger personalities? Stay tuned to find out.

As for what’s to come on The Traitors 3, Dolores left some teasers for The U.S. Sun in her interview.

“As hard as Traitors is and how in-depth it is, and you mentally get into the game. It was a nice break. It really was. Fans will not be disappointed. The missions are insane. I went in being not so into the game, I took it day by day, that was it. My strategy was not to have one. It did and it didn’t work out for me,” Dolores revealed.

More to come from The Traitors 3 and Dolores Catania

Here’s the cast list for The Traitors 3. Wes Bergmann from The Challenge and Derrick Levasseur from Big Brother were added later.

Danielle Reyes from Big Brother shared a video and warned viewers that she would target fan favorites this season as she plays the game. She even predicted people would be mad at her. Will she try to take out Dolores soon?

New episodes of The Traitors drop each Thursday night for viewers.

Previous episodes of The Traitors 3 are streaming on Peacock.

The Traitors 3 airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Peacock.