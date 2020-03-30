Real Housewives of New York City new How They Got Here 2020 episode offers clues to RHONY April 2 season debut

The Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) unveiled a new episode just in time to lighten our spirits amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The new RHONY episode, How They Got Here 2020, takes a look back at the Real Housewives cast members while offering clues to the upcoming new season, which debuts April 2.

It also gives us a chance for some nostalgia with past stars (looking at you, Bethenny Frankel) who have left the Big Apple version of the Bravo TV franchise.

Real Housewives of New York City: How They Got Here episode highlights

The episode offered some irony in showing how much of a rising star Bethenny became after her first departure from and return to the Real Housewives of New York City.

Her friendships with her co-stars through the years provided much of the drama and fun for the popular series.

In addition to Frankel, Countess Luann de Lesseps takes the spotlight in the look at past seasons. Remember Tom, and the joy in finding love again followed by heartbreak, as Luann discovered the man she married wasn’t exactly the best choice?

The How They Got Here episode doesn’t hesitate to help us re-live those moments.

Carole Radziwill appears in the nostalgic new episode of RHONY as well.

Producers chose scenes that showed how her friendships with some of her co-stars changed from season to season, with her biggest fall-out with former BFF Bethenny finally resulting in Carole exiting the show.

Real Housewives of New York City new 2020 episode drops clues to upcoming RHONY season

We also got some intriguing hints about what might happen in the new season of the Real Housewives of New York City.

Remember Sonja Morgan struggling financially? The How They Got Here episode reminds us of how Sonja recovered from that low.

And given that Morgan is one of the stars in the new season, we get a clue to how we will see her continuing her rebound efforts financially.

The sequences featuring Luann in the How They Got Here episode hint that de Lesseps’ struggles in the wake of her own financial woes aren’t over yet.

The cabaret show countess could be in for some challenges even though her probation period has ended.

Dorinda Medley, famous for lines such as “clip, clip, clip” and “I cooked, I decorated, I made it nice,” also stars in the How They Got Here episode, foreshadowing her role in the new season of RHONY.

Will Medley and her boyfriend John become closer, or could it be over? We’re hoping for Dorinda to find happiness this season.

Fans of Ramona Singer, for whom it’s always “turtle time” (her term for having fun with friends while sipping her beloved drink of choice, Pinot Grigio), can rejoice at her return.

Singer is searching for love again, as well as for help adjusting to her new life after selling her apartment.

Also appearing in the new season are Tinsley Mortimer, one of the newer Real Housewives of New York City stars, and brand-new housewife on the block, Leah McSweeney.

Can the newbies survive unscathed? They might want to ask Bethenny and Carole for some tips!

The Real Housewives of New York City debuts April 2 at 9/8c on Bravo.