RHONY star Dorinda Medley shares her Real Housewives views on Brad Pitt, Kim Kardashian, and drag queens

Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) diva Dorinda Medley is living up to the reputation of the Bravo TV franchise by sharing her outspoken views on celebrities ranging from Brad Pitt to Kim Kardashian.

Add in the Real Housewives star’s thoughts on trends such as shape-wear and the real benefits of pole dancing like Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers, and you’ll get some new insights into what makes RHONY so popular among Bravo TV viewers.

Real Housewives of New York City star Dorinda Medley reveals Brad Pitt heartbreak

Whether in Beverly Hills, Atlanta, or New York City, cast members of the Real Housewives franchise are known for having cast members who are connected to the rich and famous (RHOBH riveted fans by showing the marriage of Camille Grammer and Kelsey Grammer disintegrate before the cameras).

Dorinda Medley is holding up that tradition by sharing her connection to celebrities ranging from Brad Pitt to Lady Gaga with Interview magazine.

“I love Brad Pitt,” gushed the RHONY star. “I actually had Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in my townhouse for dinner one night. He’s just got this swagger about him that’s very sexy.”

Describing Brad as “aging beautifully,” Dorinda opined that the actor’s Oscar’s speech “made you fall madly in love with him.” As for what he’s really like, Medley feels he is “very down to earth” and “very un-Hollywood.”

But she did experience one heartbreak over Pitt, admitted the RHONY star.

“I was very jealous when he ran off with Angelina Jolie,” confessed Dorinda. “I was like, ‘Why not me?’”

Memo to Medley: Brad is no longer with Angelina, and despite all those rumors about Pitt and Jennifer Aniston renewing their romance, he’s reportedly single and ready to mingle.

RHONY star Dorinda Medley shares link to Lady Gaga and thoughts on Jennifer Lopez

Dorinda didn’t end her name-dropping monologue with Brad. The RHONY star also had time to gush about Lady Gaga, including her link to the songstress.

“I love Lady Gaga,” exclaimed Medley. “I love her mother, Cynthia. We’re very good friends. Stefani [Lady Gaga] was actually one of Hannah’s [Dorinda’s daughter] prayer mentors at Sacred Heart a hundred years ago. Hannah was in the video she filmed at Sacred Heart. We love all things Stefani, Lady Gaga, whatever.”

In true Dorinda style, the RHONY star smoothly segued from talking about prayer mentors to pole dancing. Medley admitted that the movie Hustlers made her “want to pole dance because if Jennifer Lopez can do it, I can do it.”

Moreover, the Real Housewives diva claims that all she really wants to do is pole dance because “it’s the best exercise.” As for the movie, Dorinda felt that Jennifer’s pole dancing was “very powerful.”

And she applauded the statement, “Get them drunk enough to overuse their credit card, but not too drunk that they don’t know what they’re doing,” describing that philosophy as “a very good plan.”

Real Housewives diva Dorinda Medley contemplates Kim Kardashian and drag queens

Dorinda also shared her views on shape-wear solutions. Although Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian is seeking to snag her share of the shape-wear solutions market with her own line, Medley is not impressed. Ditto for Kim’s investment in using tape in place of a bra to prevent sagging or nip slips.

“Love shapewear. Love shape tape,” said the Real Housewives of New York City star. “In 1990, the first thing I learned when I bought my first real black tie dress—I was going to do a big event at Buckingham Palace, believe it or not—you always have to build the dress from your shapewear up.”

And with that history, Dorinda asserted that she “was wearing shapewear and taping before Kim Kardashian.”

Although she’s not impressed by Kim Kardashian, Medley is impressed by drag queens.

“If you want to know how to get dressed, or you want to know any secrets about dressing or makeup, find a best drag queen friend,” advised the RHONY star. “They know how to do it better than any woman ever. They know all the secrets, they embrace life, and they’re very courageous. That’s what I love.”