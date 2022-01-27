Rayna Lindsey teases explosive Below Deck tell-all, disses Season 9 reunion, and calls out executive producer

Rayna promises all Below Deck fans questions and more will be answered soon. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck star Rayna Lindsey has teased an explosive tell-all, dissed the Season 9 reunion, and called out an executive producer ahead of the finale.

There’s no question that the current season of the OG yachting show hasn’t been the best. Below Deck fans are not fond of the Season 9 cast, especially chief stew Heather Chase.

The fallout of Heather saying the N-word has plagued the show. Rayna has been slamming the Below Deck ever since the episode aired. The silence from Bravo and producers has only heightened Rayna’s desire to speak her truth about the show.

Rayna has declared there’s so much more to the story than Below Deck viewers know, and she intends to set the record straight.

Below Deck’s Rayna Lindsey teases explosive tell-all and disses Season 9 reunion

It looks like Below Deck fans won’t have to wait too much longer for their burning questions to be answered by Rayna. The deckhand used Instagram Stories to reveal she’s doing an interview this Sunday, January 30, that will answer “every Below Deck question.”

Rayna spilled she won’t be alone in the room and will have plenty of her folks by her side. She went on slam the Season 9 reunion, saying it was “nothing and only lasted like an hour.”

The Bravo personality also spilled one topic she intends to address.

“I’ll talk about how they want @eddielucas to do a take over for captain lee. I’ll talk about everything they don’t want us to talk about,” she wrote.

Rayna from Below Deck calls out executive producer

Although Rayna insisted she doesn’t intend to hurt anyone’s feelings, if that happens because she speaks the truth, then it is what it is.

One person Rayna plans to expose is executive producer Lauren Simms.

“Lauren Simms the executive producer sat there and lied to my face all season just so she can save Eddie to ensure the Passover happens,” Rayna shared.

In another Instagram Stories slide, Rayna admitted she doesn’t want anything to do with Below Deck. However, she will tell her story to “warn other minorities to not come on the show.”

Before ending her session, Rayna made it clear she could only speak her truth, and God will handle the rest. She is proud of who she and that won’t change after her Below Deck tell-all.

Rayna Lindsey has dissed the Season 9 reunion and promised to spill the tea about Below Deck. Her news comes as Jake Fougler revealed he was not at the reunion.

What do you think of Rayna’s latest IG rant?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.