Ray J claims he would still be with Kim Kardashian if she hadn’t ‘stole money from my family’

Ray J claims he and Kim Kardashian might still be together if she hadn’t stolen from his family. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, viewers watched Kim Kardashian break down in tears after Kanye West met with her ex Ray J to get the alleged unreleased sex tape and bring it back to her. The moment was sweet for the Kardashian family and viewers alike, but Ray J says that’s not the whole story.

After the episode, the Love and Hip Hop star spoke out about what happened between him and Kim, as well as any possession of sex tapes. Ray J claimed that Kim has all sex tapes they ever made, and the only things on the laptop he gave to Kanye were photos and texts from approximately 2006-2009.

Ray J recently opened up and confessed that if Kim and her family hadn’t stolen money from his family, there’s a big possibility that the two would still be together today.

Ray J settled lawsuit with Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian over stolen money

In 2008, a lawsuit was filed against Kim and Khloe Kardashian, claiming that they stole approximately $120,000 from Ray J’s mother, Sonja Norwood.

They settled the case outside of court but admitted that they used the money to help stock their DASH and Smooch stores. Ray believes if it weren’t for this, he and Kim may have had a future together.

According to Daily Mail, the musician said, “Apart from them stealing money from my family, we would probably still be together now. But when that happened, I said I don’t want to be sleeping around with you no more – you stole money from my family. So that’s why we stopped speaking.”

However, that isn’t the only issue causing Ray J to seemingly harbor some hard feelings toward the notorious reality television family.

Despite the claims on The Kardashians, Ray said that he was not paid for the laptop, and he gave it to Kanye to lay Kim’s fears to rest, and he isn’t thrilled with the way the family is painting him in their show, given that it’s so many years later.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ray J claims he and Kim Kardashian are ‘business partners’ regarding sex tape

According to Ray J, the sex tape being released was a business deal between all parties. Apparently, no one knows (or cares) about the business deal aside from Kim and Kris Jenner, as everyone seems to know that the alleged scandal is all a lie.

When Kanye met with Ray for the laptop, Ray told Kanye everything about the business deal. The two talked for hours on separate occasions regarding the situation, and Ray even showed Kanye everything that he had. Ray agreed to meet up with Kanye and hoped to clear his name, “father to father,” in hopes of making peace, and wanted to keep the incident under wraps.

Ray believes everything he told Kanye “totally went in one ear and out the other.”

Of the sex tape, Ray J said, “Kim didn’t tell him, ‘Look I put the tape out with Ray J, it was a business deal, we both ran it together, we were business partners, and we still are business partners. There’s really no problem with Ray J.’ Khloe, Kendall and Kylie and Kourtney – they don’t have a clue that this is a lie either.”

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.