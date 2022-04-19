Kim Kardashian has a new ‘cry-face’ after sex tape drama on The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian has a new cry face surfacing the web following recent drama on The Kardashians. Pic credit: Hulu/YouTube

Kim Kardashian and her infamous cry face are nothing new to the world.

However, the reason behind the new cry face circulating the web may come as a shock for many, as the cause is simply unbelievable.

Kim has a new cry face

Kim Kardashian, star of the Kardashians on Hulu, recently made headlines with her new crying face.

During the taping of the Kardashians, Saint West, 6, wanted to show his mom Kim something on his iPad, on the Roblox game.

However, what she saw was purely horrifying.

Kim witnessed an ad on Roblox that hinted that a new sex tape would be released of her and her former partner Ray J.

As fans know, the sex tape debacle with Kim and Ray J has been a whirlwind for many years.

The release of the tape happened over 20 years ago, and Kim was beyond terrified of the fact that it may just pop up again.

Kim was mortified that such an ad would pop up on her child’s iPad, and she was beyond grateful that Saint could not yet read, as that would have made the situation for her even worse.

Fans shared their thoughts about the situation

Many Kardashian fans shared their thoughts on the new sex tape drama.

Some fans thought it was real and that Kim shouldn’t shelter her children so much, whereas others thought the entire situation was a fake skit, only done for ratings of their new show.

Khloe Kardashian commented how ironic the situation was and even joked that it was like a “good omen” because the first episode of “The Kardashians” is starting the same way as “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” did, which was with Kim crying over the sex tape.

One fan commented, “Idk if the whole family homeschool their kids or attends to school, I had this conversation years ago with my friends and wonder when maybe other kids who’ll run into Kim’s children at school they will talk s**t about Kim by saying ‘At least my mom didn’t get famous over a sex tape’ or ‘Damn your mom looked good on the tape’ I’m pretty sure the entire Kardashian family will be p****d but still idk if they need to shelter their kids over this.”

Another fan commented, “Lmao this is cap wasn’t a ad on a child’s game why wouldn’t you screenshot it they do whatever for a storyline.”

Although there are fans on opposite sides of the spectrum surrounding this story, one thing remains true, which is that the Kardashians will always bring the drama.

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.