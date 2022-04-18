Kim Kardashian keeps things ‘super low key’ with Pete Davidson, claims they take ferry rides together

Kim Kardashian gushes about Pete Davidson and enjoying the ferry in Staten Island. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kim Kardashian has spent almost all of her adult life in the limelight as a reality television star, but things may be slowing down for the SKIMS founder as certain changes have happened in her life.

Kim and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, have been getting more serious as the relationship continues. They are meeting each other’s families and starting to include Kim’s children, but it looks like The Kardashians star might like being out of the spotlight.

Pete is not a reality television star, and Kim has said before that he prefers to support her rather than be part of the reality series, though he may appear in the new series in the future.

However, when Kim visits Pete, she says things are much more relaxed and out of the limelight.

Kim Kardashian talks Staten Island ferry rides with Pete Davidson

During a recent Live with Kelly and Ryan episode, Kim revealed that she was pleasantly surprised when she visited Pete in Staten Island.

Kim revealed that she was the one who asked Pete where he was from and asked to see it. She raved about Pete’s home, saying, “Staten Island is an amazing place. We had so much fun going to Staten Island.”

She said they “take ferry rides everywhere,” and no one bothers the two of them when they’re out and about.

She continued, “I don’t know; it’s always been super low-key every time we got to Staten Island. I feel like that’s the fun part of it. We can just chill and be low-key and ride around and see all the fun hometown stuff. Staten Island has surprisingly been so low-key for us.”

Kim later revealed that the most memorable thing about Staten Island for her is probably the pizza, and “it’s a fun place.”

Kim Kardashian gushes about boyfriend Pete Davidson

Low-key Staten Island ferry rides and great pizza aren’t the only things Kim Kardashian likes about her new boo.

She told Ryan and Kelly, “He really is probably the most genuine person. I really didn’t know much about him besides before. I saw him a few times at events and stuff like that and had conversations with him, and he always seemed super nice, but I didn’t know much about him.”

She added, “Getting to know him, he really truly is the nicest human being.”

Pete Davidson won’t make an appearance on The Kardashians Season 1. Still, fans will likely learn more details about Kim’s relationship with the Saturday Night Live comedian as the series airs.

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.