Khloe Kardashian channels 90s vibes in ripped jeans and skintight bodysuit 

Khloe Kardashian channeled the 90s in her latest look.

The Kardashians star posted a pair of candid paparazzi snaps, which featured her in a parking lot.

Khloe wore distressed blue jeans and a black leather bodysuit. She shared the look on her Instagram so fans could replicate her style and buy from her clothing line.

The KarJenner clan has been in the news for their new television series on Hulu, The Kardashians.

Khloe Kardashian looked flawlessly stylish in new pictures.

She shared the photos on her social media page, which featured her running errands. Khloe wore distressed bootcut blue jeans. She paired the trendy jeans with sky-high stilettos.

Khloe wore a leather bodysuit bustier under the jeans, which took her look to the next level.

She looked off into the distance with her eyes hidden by shades and a phone in her hand. Khloe rocked her signature long, blonde, crimped hair.

She wrote in the caption, “Loving this distressed denim moment Good 90s Extreme Rips shop the link in my bio.”

Big sister Kim Kardashian flooded Khloe’s comment section.

She exclaimed, “The hottest!!!!”

Kim also said, “I want the jeans!!” Finally, she wrote, “Please make that bodysuit.”

Khloe’s fashion line Good American also commented, “Must-have is an understatement – loving the Good ‘90s Extreme Rips on you.”

Khloe represented her brand, Good American, and encouraged fans to buy from the line and look like her.

Khloe Kardashian gushes about Pete Davidson

Khloe Kardashian is a big fan of sister Kim’s boyfriend Pete Davidson. While she promoted The Kardashians, she detailed Pete Davidson’s good characteristics, and being humorous was on top of the list.

Khloe gave an interview to Access Hollywood, where she praised Pete and said he positively impacted Kim.

Khloe revealed, “Pete just brings out a simplicity in her and just a calmness that I really love and appreciate.”

Saturday Night Live fans familiar with the comedian are likely unsurprised by Khloe’s claims that Pete is funny.

She commented, “He’s super sweet and easy and just, he’s so thoughtful, and he makes all of us laugh.” She finished by saying that there are perks of having a funny man around, “Who doesn’t want to laugh all day long?”

Kim shared that Pete doesn’t have plans to come to her new show, but he accompanied her to the premiere.

The Kardashians premiered on Thursday on Hulu.