Kanye West responds to his list of beefs, name drops many more

Kanye West is a billionaire with his net worth estimated between $1.8 to 6.6 billion. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kanye West reacts to a long list of his various beefs over the years, arguing that the list should be twice as long.

Ye has been very active on his Instagram account, using the platform to call out several individuals after campaigning to reunite with Kim Kardashian and put her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, on blast.

He also criticized Kris Jenner’s longtime partner Corey Gamble in a lengthy Instagram rant.

He recalled that he removed Gamble from his daughter’s birthday party and implied that he had split from Jenner.

Kanye lists names of everyone he has beef with

The rapper shared a screengrab from Hip Hop By The Numbers of his feuds over the years compiled and posted on Twitter.

The list contained names like Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Taylor Swift, Ray J, Billie Eilish, Kid Cudi, Peppa Pig, and Justin Timberlake, and several others, some of which he has made up with such as Drake and Jay-Z.

“Come on guys… This list is twice as long,” Ye quipped on Instagram.

“You gotta put Apple Spotify Vivendi Universal Lucien Grange Tik Tok Black History Month Obama the whole cast of SNL Hillary Clinton the Devil himself Corey Gamble Bezos Charlamagne Disney Librals,” he wrote in the caption, continuing:

“And of course Skete and any and all corny sh*t in general. Can somebody from Chicago let these people know what Skete meant when we was growing up It’s up for everybody!!!!! 😵😵😵😱😱😱😱 Wow. Being rich is fun!!!!”

This puts the list of the rapper’s current and past feud at over 50 organizations and people.

Kanye West announced he wouldn’t upload his upcoming album Donda 2 to streaming platforms such as Apple Music, Amazon, Spotify, and included YouTube earlier this week.

Instead, he said it would only be available on the Donda Stem Player he released last year.

The Yeezy designer claimed music artists only receive 12% of the money the record industry makes, calling it an oppressive system.

Apple Music seemingly responded by backing out of the streaming deal with Ye.

He shared a text that read, “From Damian. Please inform Ye that the apple is no longer doing the sponsorship deal.”

He wrote in the caption, “Duh 🙄😅”

Kanye took to his Instagram to share another text seemingly about paying vendors for his Stem Player, which he has promoted this week.

In the caption, he complained about Apple refusing to meet with him, writing:

“I love how Apple only sees artist in only one way. They’ll sit with Daniel Ek but won’t meet with Ye. I remember me and Virg were with Daniel Ek in the club in Stockholm and he told me he could tell I get more pussy than him.”

Donda 2 expected release date is February 22; however, the rapper frequently changes the schedule for his album rollouts.