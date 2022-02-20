Kanye West calls out Corey Gamble again, praises ‘hero’ Kris Jenner 

Kanye West calls out Corey Gamble, calls Kris Jenner a ‘hero’ in new post. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/ImagePressAgency



Kanye West is sticking to his word on removing all caps-locks on posts as part of his growth.

The Donda rapper’s newest Instagram post is about Kris Jenner’s longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

Ye added a photo of Corey Gamble to his Instagram feed, calling him ‘Godless,’ questioning Gamble’s origins, and praising Kris Jenner.

The lengthy post contains many elements, including the description of an incident when Kanye had Corey removed from a birthday party for Ye and Kim’s daughter.

Kanye West discusses ‘Godless’ Corey Gamble and calls Kris Jenner a hero

Kanye West added a new Instagram post to his feed, featuring a picture of Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

In the lengthy caption, Kanye starts with questions about Gamble’s origins.

Kanye writes, “God has a plan to remove the Godless Corey needed to never be here anyway And I think he’s a nice person Not a great person A nice person who used to be around Puff’s family then got around Justin Bieber and then when Kris got divorced he slid in.”

Pic credit: @kanyewest/Instagram

Kanye refers to Diddy and Justin Bieber, two artists with whom Corey has connections.

Ye recalls removing Corey from his daughter’s party, because of a music comment Corey made to Kim.

Kanye continues, “ He once told my wife he knew what music she should be listening to So when I seen him a week later I had him removed from my daughters birthday party.”

Kanye writes that Corey Gamble has connections with liberals and a DuPont-like organization. He says, “We still never met his family And I guess we never will He got my wife linked with the liberals in a deep way. That was his Job. For some reason I always felt he worked for DuPont or some organization in that pedigree.”

DuPont has many companies and had a scandal depicted in the 2019 film Dark Waters. The company knowingly poisoned West Virginia’s water supply with toxic chemicals and settled a class-action suit for $671m in 2017.

Next, Kanye sings the praises of Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner, calling her a hero. Kanye comments, “It’s on purpose I love Kris This woman is a hero and she’s done what she’s had to do to protect her family and make sure they prosper even if it meant telling everyone not to listen to me I respect her grind her hustle and her mind Kris is one of the best to ever do it.”

Pic credit: @kanyewest/Instagram

Kanye isn’t the only one to question Corey Gamble

Kanye called out Corey Gamble, but he isn’t the only person with questions. Popular YouTube investigator SLO4N recently made a video discussing Gamble’s shady past.

Exposing Kris Jenner's Creepy Boyfriend: Corey Gamble

Watch this video on YouTube

In the video called Exposing Kris Jenner’s Creepy Boyfriend: Corey Gamble, former associates and Corey’s ex detail disturbing events that allegedly took place.

The video also references a moment on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, where Gamble says he would whip Penelope’s butt.

Scott Disick Blows Up At Corey Gamble For Saying He'd Whip Penelope's A – | KUWTK | E!

Watch this video on YouTube

Scott Disick, Penelope’s father, and Kourtney Kardashian did not take kindly to the comments.