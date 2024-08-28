Rachel Fuda shares devastating loss as RHONJ co-stars show support

Hot on the heels of a tough season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Rachel Fuda is dealing with losing someone close to her.

The RHONJ star revealed that her Nonna passed away and how the loss was affecting her.

Rachel shared several photos in a carousel, highlighting her close bond with her Nonna. Their love shone through each shot.

She wrote, in part, “🕊️ 🌹Nonna 🕊️🌹

With heavy hearts, we share the passing of our beloved matriarch.”

As Rachel continued, she wrote that sharing her Nonna with the world was one of “the greatest gifts.”

The family will gather to celebrate their matriarch’s legacy and share their memories of her.

Rachel Fuda’s RHONJ co-stars show up to support her

Almost immediately after Rachel Fuda shared the news of her Nonna’s passing, her The Real Housewives of New Jersey co-stars showed up to support her.

Melissa Gorga, Danielle Cabral, and Dolores Catania immediately shared their condolences and love for Rachel.

Dolores said she “loved her,” while Melissa wrote, “She was such an amazing woman 💔 🙏🏼 Loved all her stories about her husband🥹 Sending the whole family love.”

Danielle said, “She was so lucky to be so loved. Sending all our love and prayers to you and the whole family.”

Fellow Real Housewives star Gina Kirschenheiter also sent her condolences to Rachel and her family.

Pic credit: @rachelfuda/Instagram

Rachel Fuda’s RHONJ future is up in the air

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey was a hot mess; there’s just no other way to explain it.

Because of how things ended, the show is on hiatus, and no decisions are being made about Season 15 anytime soon.

Rachel Fuda had her fair share of drama, especially with Teresa Giudice and her husband, Luis Ruelas, coming after her and her husband, John Fuda.

She came on as Melissa Gorga’s friend last season; her sophomore season showed more of who she is, and viewers came to like her even more.

There are rumblings that Rachel could be asked back for Season 15, especially if she continues to keep her composure and not follow the antics some of her co-stars have put on.

Her current focus is her pregnancy. Rachel announced she and John were expecting during the Off the Rails special, filmed in July in place of a reunion.

She and John have been honest about their journey and family dynamics, which has made the loss of her Nonna much harder.

We are sending our condolences to Rachel and her family for the loss of Nonna.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.