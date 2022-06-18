Pregnant Jessica Nickson reveals the name, gender of her new Big Brother baby

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson met on Big Brother and are now about to have a third kid. Pic credit: @TheJessicaNickson/Instagram

Big Brother 19’s Jessica Nickson is very pregnant, and she just noted that it will only be a few more weeks until she gives birth.

This will be the third child for Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf Nickson, as they have been busy following their time in the Big Brother house.

The “girl gang” in the Nickson household already includes Maverick and Carter York, their first two kids. Cody also has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Today, Jessica updated her Instagram followers with a message made out of flower petals. And the caption that comes with the image fills in some details for Big Brother fans.

Jessica Nickson is having another baby girl

“In case you missed it 💕 We’re adding to our girl gang! In just a few weeks we’ll be bringing Atlas Ruby Nickson home to forever change our family and we can’t wait 💕,” Jessica wrote as the caption to her announcement photo.

As she noted in her message, the new baby is going to be named Atlas Ruby, fitting in with the unique names that the Big brother couple has come up with for their kids.

Several other former Big Brother houseguests have stopped by the post to congratulate them, including Elena Davies from the BB19 cast, who certainly could not contain her excitement. Nick Maccarone from BB21 also left a note.

Friends leaving kind messages for Jessica Nickson. Pic credit: @TheJessicaNickson/Instagram

It probably won’t be too much longer until we get to pass on baby photos from Jessica, as the birth of Atlas could be taking place very soon.

Sticking with the theme of Big Brother showmances, Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett are sharing honeymoon videos as they travel around the world. They met as members of the BB22 cast and just got married.

Big Brother 20 couple Bayleigh Dayton and Swaggy C are also expecting a child, with the duo posting a lot about it on social media. They actually got engaged on the final episode of their season, and they have been together ever since.

As for the show itself, the Big Brother 24 cast will be taking over television very soon. The new cast will be introduced in the coming weeks and they will each get to work on their quest to win the $750,000 prize.

Big Brother 24 debuts July 6 on CBS.