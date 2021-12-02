Porsha Williams clarifies if she and Falynn Guobadia were ever really friends

Porsha Williams and Falynn Guobadia filmed RHOA before Falynn’s divorce from Simon Guobadia. Pic credit: @porsha4real/Instagram, @falynnguobadia/Instagram.

Porsha Williams defends the rumors that she stole Falynn Guobadia’s husband.

In May 2021, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star announced her engagement to Simon Guobadia following news he was getting a divorce from Falynn.

On RHOA, viewers met the 31-year-old socialite at her former home with Simon. At the time, they were married for a year and a half before separating in April.

As Williams continues promoting her new book, The Pursuit of Porsha, as well as her show, Porsha’s Family Matters, she’s provided more clarity regarding her former friendship with Falynn Guobadia.

Porsha Williams said she ‘wanted to be’ Falynn Guobadia’s friend on RHOA

During season 13 of RHOA, viewers saw Porsha and Falynn interact. In her first scene with the cast, Guobadia invited Williams, Tanya Sam, and Shamea Morton to her former husband, Simon. In the now-viral scene, the Pampered CEO fist-bumped Simon by his pool.

Later in the season, Williams attended Guobadia’s Halloween party at her and Simon’s home. The pair also attended several events together while filming the season.

Despite appearing as friends on RHOA, Williams maintained in her interview with Tamron Hall that the show’s producers wanted them to act like they knew each other. According to her, she was supposed to “introduce” the audience to Guobadia to see if she was a “good fit.” However, Williams stated that she did hope that the actress would become a full-time housewife or friend to the show.

“She was going to be cast on the show,” she explained. “It didn’t work out for her and, as for Simon, he and I actually have mutual friends and I’ve met him over the years here and there.”

“So for me, if there was no personal connection with her when it came to him, so that’s the thing that people didn’t know, that caused them to really, like come hard at me. And it’s okay you know, I’m a grown woman. I know that I’m on Housewives and it looks a certain way.”

Has Porsha Williams spoken to Falynn Guobadia since becoming engaged to Simon Guobadia?

After they wrapped season 13, Guobadia didn’t return to RHOA. In August 2021, three months following her and Simon’s separation, she announced that she was expecting her fourth child with her fiance Jaylan Banks. The couple welcomed their daughter into the world in November 2021.

Simon proposed to Porsha one month after he announced his divorce from Falynn. During her sit down with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, she said she wasn’t aware of how her fiance’s ex knew they were together. According to Williams, she and Simon “never had any communication with her” since they’ve been together.

Porsha’s Family Matters airs on Sunday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.