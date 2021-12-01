Porsha’s Family Matters: Why viewers are convinced Simon Guobadia will cheat on Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia began dating in Spring 2021. Pic credit: @iamsimonguobadia/Instagram

Simon Guobadia’s recent comments on Porsha’s Family Matters resulted in viewers begging Porsha Williams to run for the hills.

The couple made their televised debut on Williams’ Real Housewives of Atlanta spinoff. However, several audience members have questioned the timeline of their romance.

In April 2021, Guobadia announced that he and Williams’ former RHOA co-star, Falynn Pina, were divorcing after almost two years of marriage. By May 2021, the Pampered CEO confirmed their relationship via Instagram.

As Williams, 40, and Guobadia, 57, share more information about their connection, some fans aren’t pleased with the businessman’s track record with his exes.

Simon Guobadia cheated on his previous wives before proposing to Porsha Williams

On Porsha’s Family Matters, Williams introduced her fans to Guobadia as her fiance.

During season 13 of RHOA, the couple met at his mansion in Atlanta. At the time, the entrepreneur and Pina seemed happily married. However, Guobadia announced on Instagram in January that he filed for divorce. Since then, he’s accused his ex-wife of cheating on him.

In one scene of Williams’ spinoff, she and Guobadia spoke more about his past relationships. According to HollywoodLife, he was married four different times in his life. Additionally, he admittedly cheated on his first two wives but said he remained faithful to Pina. Once the episode aired, some viewers warned Williams not to marry Guobadia due to his past transgressions.

“OK, can someone please clarify for me why Porsha says she’s basically fine with Simon saying he’s cheated…but didn’t she break up with Dennis for cheating on her?! Confused. Explain,” one Twitter user said.

“I don’t like Simon, I get a bad vibe from him,” another shared. “I love Porsha, and want her to be happy, but I don’t like this man. The cheating thing is gross.”

Porsha Williams recently defended Simon Guobadia’s infidelity comments

While multiple Twitter users asked Williams to tread lightly with her new relationship, the mother of one feels confident that her marriage to Guobadia will last.

On Sunday, Nov. 28, she attended Andy Cohen’s show, Watch What Happens Live! During their discussion, Cohen asked Williams if she’s worried about Guobadia’s history of cheating on his wives. Without hesitation, she said she wasn’t concerned because she’s “cheated too” in her past relationships.

On WWHL, Williams also confirmed that she did slide into Guobadia’s DMs after learning about his and Pina’s split. The Porsha4Real Podcast host said she initially wanted to support him through the divorce and his ex-wife’s pregnancy. Pina gave birth to a baby girl with her fiance, Jaylan Banks, in Nov. 2021.

“I actually told him, ‘I’m sorry for your divorce,’ and all of that because I know what that feels like,” Williams said. “I know what it feels like to go through betrayal and hurt. A little birdie had told me that [Pina] was pregnant, so I knew what he was about to go through. So I was just basically like, ‘Hey, are you okay? … Praying for you and your family.'”

Porsha’s Family Matters airs on Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.