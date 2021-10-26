Porsha Williams’ shocking engagement causes family drama — Check out the trailer for her spinoff show

Porsha Williams has a new spinoff on Bravo. Pic credit: Bravo

Sunday nights are about to get a lot more interesting thanks to Porsha Williams’ new show The Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha’s Family Matters. The trailer has just been released, and it promises to be juicy.

RHOA fans were sad to hear about Porsha’s recent exit from the show following her shocking engagement to her castmate Falynn’s now ex-husband Simon Guobadia. However, the 40-year-old is airing all her drama on the new spinoff show!

While we saw a lot of support for Porsha on social media from her family and friends when she announced her engagement to Simon, but it turns out things weren’t as smooth behind closed doors. Porsha’s family was just as shocked and outraged about the engagement as the rest of the world.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha’s Family Matters trailer released

It won’t be long before The Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha’s Family Matters premieres on Bravo.

We also have some information about what you can expect when the show premieres on Sunday, November 28.

The new series follows Porsha’s no holds barred family, and viewers will see her sisters, cousins, aunts, friends, grandmother, in-laws, ex-lovers, and current lovers all on the show.

“The over-the-top and highly entertaining group isn’t shy about sharing their many opinions and getting involved in Porsha’s personal life, welcome or not,” according to the promo for the show.

Porsha’s sister, Lauren — to try and work through the family drama — arranges a relaxing getaway to Mexico “filled with yoga, meditation, energy clearing, serenity, and a little too much t tequila.” However, the relaxing getaway proves to be anything but.

During the series, viewers will see “Porsha, her ex-fiance and PJ’s father, Dennis, and her new fiance, Simon, work through the evolving dynamics of co-parenting, love, and, most importantly, family.”

Here’s what to expect from Porsha’s spinoff show

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum will give viewers an inside look into the dynamics of her family and all the drama that ensued following her surprising engagement to Simon Guobadia.

In the trailer, Porsha’s family expresses shock at the messy engagement, and they have lots of questions for the reality TV personality.

Porsha’s baby daddy Dennis is also very much present on the show, and so is his mother, who had her own questions about Porsha’s engagement.

“How you engaged to a married man?” questioned Dennis’s mom during a conversation with her son. And she’s not the only one who had something to say about the timing of Simon and Porsha’s engagement.

“This girl got engaged in two weeks,” said her sister Lauren to another family member in the clip. Viewers can look forward to all that and so much more when the show airs next month.

Check out the trailer of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha’s Family Matters below.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha’s Family Matters premieres Sunday, November 28 at 9/8c on Bravo.