Porsha Williams dons tiny bikini to promote RHOA series with Simon Guobadia and new book

Porsha addresses her viral engagement announcement to Simon Guobadia in the RHOA spin-off trailer. Pic credit: Bravo

Porsha Williams cut a stunning figure as she wore a tiny bright orange bikini while vacationing with her fiance Simon Guobadia.

As previously reported on Monsters & Critics, Porsha leaves Real Housewives of Atlanta after ten years on the Bravo series.

She is the second major cast member announcing a leave following Cynthia Bailey’s departure.

The RHOA star is head over heels for entrepreneur Simon Guobadia; the couple has been on a PDA tour, sharing their honeymoon romance with their followers.

Porsha, 40, showed off her stunning figure in a tiny bikini while enjoying a sunny view with Simon. However, the former RHOA star has a lot more to celebrate than just her engagement.

Porsha is set to star in a spin-off series about her dramatic engagement to the Nigerian businessman.

In the RHOA spin-off, drama ensues in a teaser that cannot be missed.

Porsha rocks tiny bikini in photoshoot

Porsha Williams shared a series of photos from an exotic location in the orange bikini.

“Queen Tingz,” she wrote in one caption with the hashtag #PursuitOfPorsha — the name of her upcoming book.

In another photo dump, Porsha wrote in the caption: “Be a Soul full of Sunshine☀️🧡Book link in bio.”

The link from her book publisher reveals where fans can meet Porsha on her statewide book tour, which includes events in Chicago, Birmingham, Atlanta, and Los Angeles.

Porsha gets personal in new book

Porsha’s book The Pursuit of Porsha is scheduled for release on November 30.

According to a synopsis on Amazon, Porsha will take readers on a “personal journey” about her life, adding:

“She details her upbringing as the granddaughter of civil rights activist Hosea Williams and her painful recollections of childhood bullying and gives readers a look at her search for love and her journey into the spotlight. Porsha shares every moment that has tried–and restored –her faith, over and over again.”

After ten years on Real Housewives of Atlanta, the book promises to reveal “Porsha as they have never seen her before.”

Porsha’s Family Matters release date

In the wild trailer, the former RHOA star addresses her viral engagement with Simon.

“I want to know why Simon’s three previous marriages didn’t work,” one family member questions while another adds:

“How you engaged to a married man?” about Simon’s ex-wife Falynn Guobadia who appeared on RHOA as Porsha’s friend.

Porsha’s ex-fiancé Dennis McKinley the father of her daughter, Pilar Jena, also makes an appearance.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus.