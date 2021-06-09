RHOA: Simon Guobadia shares ‘receipts’ including surveillance video to prove Falynn was cheating

Falynn Guobadia has been accused of having an affair. Pic credit: @falynnguobadia/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans may not be too familiar with the name Jaylan Banks. The name has appeared alongside Falynn Guobadia and estranged husband Simon over the past few days. However, amidst rumors of an affair. Jaylan, who also goes by the surname Duckworth, is denying the allegations.

He’s released several screenshots online alleged to be of text conversations with Simon. In the posts, he’s strongly denied all of the allegations, including one that he and Falynn are expecting a child.

Did Falynn Guobadia have an affair with Jaylan Banks?

In the text exchange, Simon is seen wondering where his RHOA star wife is and asks if Jaylan has seen Falynn. He responds by saying that he did, although he adds that it was to take a look at her phone.

“Hey Jaylan, is Falynn with you? She left the St. Regis an hour ago and has [not] responded to my calls or that of Jennifer,” Simon Guobadia asks. After a brief exchange, Jaylan responds, “Yes, just [met] up with her. I told her to look at her phone.”

In the messages, which date back to January, Simon jokes that he wondered if she had been kidnapped or if she was even alive. The leaked text exchange isn’t the only thing that’s leaked online about Jaylan Banks and the apparent love triangle, however.

Instead, they were a response to a security video that Simon released. In the initial post, Falynn’s estranged husband claims the video is evidence of an affair between Jaylan and Falynn Guobadia.

RHOA’s Simon posts video footage

Allegations had been thrown about not long before Simon posted the video. During this time, he also claimed that his former partner is pregnant with Jaylan’s child. Given that the two have denied the affair, they’ve also denied the pregnancy.

That hasn’t stopped Simon Guobadia from posting what he called “receipts,” suggesting that the home security footage is evidence of the affair. He also claims that they slept together whenever he wasn’t in town.

“When I say I have receipts of a cheating wife, this is what it looks like when Jaylan Duckworth (AKA Jaylan Banks) comes to my home on different days to sleep with my wife while I’m out of town in Miami,” he said in a caption.

He has since deleted the post, although other social media accounts have since reuploaded it with his caption. Despite denials, the Falynn Guobadia/Jaylan Banks affair saga continues to unfold. Whether it makes an appearance in RHOA’s next season is unclear.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.