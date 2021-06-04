Jaylan Banks: Simon Guobadia outs ‘pregnant’ Faylynn Guobadia’s new man — Here’s what we know

Jaylan Banks was recently outed as Falynn Guobadia’s lover. Pic credit:@Kandionline/Youtube/@itsjaylandbanks/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Atlanta saga between Porsha Williams, Simon Guobadia, and Falynn Guobadia is getting messier by the minute. And now one more person is getting dragged into the mess.

You may have never heard the name Jaylan Banks until yesterday when he was outed by Simon as the man Falynn allegedly cheated with and is now pregnant by.

So far we don’t know if any of this is actually true because Falynn has not confirmed any relationship with the man in question. But the 31-year-old has an exclusive interview set to premiere on June 10 and who knows what she’ll reveal during the sit-down.

Simon Guobadia calls out Jaylan Banks

After remaining mostly quiet about the love triangle involving her husband and Porsha Williams, Falynn is set to air her truth in an upcoming interview. However, when the teaser dropped yesterday, it prompted Simon to lash out at his ex and share details about their breakup.

According to the Nigerian businessman, not only did Falynn cheat on him, but she’s also pregnant, and that’s what led him to file for divorce. Furthermore, in an act of pettiness, the 57-year-old shared Jaylan’s Instagram name, and fans have since flocked to his page trying to learn more about the RHOA star’s supposed new lover.

RHOA fans want to know who is Jaylan Banks?

Real Housewives of Atlanta viewers have been following this love triangle for the past few weeks, and now that another person has been added to the mix fans are bursting with curiosity. Who is this man that Falynn allegedly had an affair with during her marriage to Simon?

Well, Jaylan’s Instagram page did not reveal too much, but what we know so far is that he lives in Atlanta and is an entrepreneur with a decent social media following of over 26,000 at the time of publication. With everyone wondering about him, that number is surely to rise.

His Instagram handle is @itsjaylanbanks and it appears Jaylan is or was actually quite close to the couple as photos have emerged of Simon, Jaylan and Falynn posed up together.

Some are also saying that Jaylan was actually Simon’s assistant at one point and there are photos of him on Instagram posing in front of a private jet, which may or may not be Simon’s.

Jaylan supposedly even went on vacation with the couple to the Dominican Republic in November 2020. He shared a video from the trip and wrote a message thanking his “friends” for taking him along on the trip, although he didn’t name those friends.

At the moment, there are tons of messages on Jaylan’s page asking him about Falynn but he has yet to respond. However, he did out one fake Instagram page that posted images of him and Falynn and made it known that it wasn’t his doing.

Pic credit:@itsjaylanbanks/Instagram

So far that’s all we could dig up on Jaylan Banks but we’re hoping he soon breaks his silence about the drama and tell us what’s really going on.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.