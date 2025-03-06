Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison announces engagement to Angie Polushkin

Rick Harrison, the star of History Channel’s long-running series Pawn Stars, is engaged to his girlfriend, Angie Polushkin.

The reality TV veteran proposed in Casablanca Valley, Chile, marking a significant milestone in their relationship before marriage.

Harrison and Polushkin, a registered nurse, have been dating since early 2024 and first went public in June.

Their relationship quickly became a focal point on social media, with photos showcasing their travels through Europe.

Last year, Harrison shared images of the couple dining with Chef Frédéric Anton at Le Jules Verne in the Eiffel Tower and a heartfelt moment of Polushkin smiling at him in front of birthday candles.

The engagement comes after a series of personal and professional changes for the pawn shop owner.

A new chapter in Rick Harrison’s personal life comes after tragedy

Harrison’s engagement comes nearly five years after he filed for divorce from his ex-wife, Deanna Burditt, with whom he was married for seven years.

The news also follows a difficult period for the reality star, as his eldest son, Adam Harrison, tragically passed away in January 2024 at the age of 39 due to a fentanyl overdose.

He paid tribute to his son on Instagram shortly after his death, writing, “You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam. 💔,” alongside a photo of the pair.

Despite the heartbreak, Harrison has embraced personal and professional new beginnings.

His relationship with Polushkin has been a source of joy, as the couple frequently travels and shares memorable experiences.

Pawn Stars enters indefinite hiatus

As Harrison moves forward in his personal life, Pawn Stars faces an uncertain future.

The popular reality series has aired on the History Channel since 2009 and has been placed on an indefinite hiatus following its 23rd season.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, Rick suggested the show may return, stating, “We’re waiting to see when we might resume filming or what will come next on the horizon.”

However, his son Corey is not waiting around and has relocated to Mexico, saying he won’t return to any version of the series.

While the reasons for the hiatus remain unclear, Harrison has turned his attention to new ventures, including his podcast, Pawn Stars After Dark.

Despite the show’s pause, Harrison continues to engage with fans through business projects and digital content, keeping his presence strong in the entertainment industry.

Pawn Stars airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on History.