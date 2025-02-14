Rick Harrison and Chumlee team up for Pawn After Dark

Pawn Stars is back with Season 23, and two cast members launched a new way for fans to keep up with their favorite show.

Season 23 of Pawn Stars has the usual players, Rick Harrison, Austin “Chumlee” Russell, and Rick’s son, Corey Harrison, entertaining offers from people selling or pawning their items.

Chumlee shared an Instagram reel showcasing a new podcast for the popular show, with him and Rick hosting the aftershow.

Fans can now watch a sit down with Rick and Chumlee as they discuss different aspects of the pawn shop world and what happens behind the scenes.

While fans have to wait two weeks for the next episode of Pawn Stars, they can enjoy the podcast’s first episode, Pawn After Dark with TJ Lavin, on YouTube.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As Monsters and Critics reported, The Challenge is working on Season 41, and its host, T. J. Lavin, stopped by to chat with Rick and Chumlee.

Pawn After Dark

Chumlee captioned his teaser reel on Instagram, “Check out our new podcast, Pawn After Dark! Rick and I spill all the tea after hours at the shop. This week, we bond over adventures, mishaps, and adrenaline-fueled experiences with TJ Lavin.”

The weekly podcast will feature guests who will chat with Rick and Chumlee as they discuss what happens at the pawnshop after filming, aka “after dark.”

The first episode features Chumlee talking to T.J. about the BMX world and how his induction into the BMX Hall of Fame came about. The popular host of The Challenge shared some great stories with the men.

T.J.’s show The Challenge: All Stars Rivals is playing on MTV now, and Season 41 will come at some point.

Rick shared about a hamburger named after himself in Mexico, and Chumlee shared how Rick hired him for the pawn shop in the first place. All in all, it looks like an interesting watch.

The first podcast episode on YouTube dropped on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2025.

Pawn Stars fans share their feelings on the theme song for Pawn After Dark

Rick and Chumlee work well together, and this new podcast is another excellent team-up between the two.

The new show’s theme song has fans divided. One fan shared, “Cool concept. I like the AI music, tho.”

Another fan said the “intro is so catchy that it’s already stuck in my head.”

Others chimed in, saying it was “the best” and asking if it was going on YouTube.

Fans debate the theme song of Pawn After Dark. Pic credit: @chumlee/Instagram

Pawn Stars airs Wednesdays 8/7c on History.