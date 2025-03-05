Corey Harrison quits Pawn Stars as show enters indefinite hiatus after Season 23

After 16 years on the air, Pawn Stars is taking an indefinite break, marking the end of an era for the long-running reality series.

Lead star Rick Harrison confirmed that the show is no longer under contract with the History Channel, leaving its future uncertain.

“We’re waiting to see when we might resume filming or what will come next on the horizon,” Harrison stated. “Here’s to ‘Pawn Stars 2.0.’”

While the current season is set to conclude in April, there are no plans for additional episodes.

If the franchise continues in any form, it will likely be without Corey “Big Hoss” Harrison, who has been a fixture on the show since its inception.

In a recent interview, he revealed that he has relocated away from the United States.

Corey Harrison has made it clear he is not planning a return to the series or even to Las Vegas.

Shortly after filming wrapped in June, he relocated to Tulum, Mexico, and has not engaged in contract renewal discussions with History.

“They told me what they are doing, and I said, ‘All right, cool. I’ll pack it up. I’m moving to Mexico. You guys have fun,’” Corey Harrison remarked in an interview with Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“My dad will work ’til the day he collapses. That’s just not me.”

“At this stage of the game, we’re all playing a character on Pawn Stars,” Harrison said in the phone interview. “I can’t play another season of 41-year-old me pretending to be 23.”

Harrison has found a new lifestyle in Tulum, a popular vacation destination known for its beaches and Mayan ruins.

Corey spoke about preparing for the end of the series and his struggles over the past few years. “I’ve loved filming the show, but the past few years have been rough. I’m ready to move on.”

While he did not detail his struggles, Corey’s brother Adam died from an accidental drug overdose in 2024.

He has formed friendships with local officials, including Mayor Diego Castañón Trejo, and gave him a shoutout on social media.

Harrison is also pursuing business ventures outside of television, developing a barbecue restaurant called Big Hoss’s Smokin’ Joint with several regional investors.

The future of Pawn Stars franchise is in limbo

Meanwhile, Rick Harrison and Austin “Chumlee” Russell have pivoted to podcasting with their new show, Pawn After Dark, which launched in January.

So far, the podcast has had three guests: former UFC star Forrest Griffin, retired bodybuilder Lou Ferrigno, and TJ Lavin.

Pawn Stars has left its mark on television with nearly 700 episodes aired across 25 seasons and international syndication in 150 countries.

The series initially featured Richard “Old Man” Harrison, Rick’s late father, and in its early days, it was the highest-rated program on the History Channel.

Given the show’s format, reruns will likely keep the brand alive for years.

