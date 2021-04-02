Pauly D teases what fans can expect from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation return

Pauly D shared what fans can expect moving forward for the second half of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 4. Pic credit: MTV

Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio has teased what fans can expect when Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns to MTV.

The fan-favorite spilled details of the second half of Season 4, which will likely return in the next few months but so far, there is no official date.

“The second half of season 4 should be airing pretty soon,” Pauly DelVecchio revealed to Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “We just filmed in the Poconos.”

Pauly shared that he was not used to packing for the colder weather as Jersey Shore filmed in the summer and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has normally filmed in warmer locals.

“I’m just not used to it,” he claimed.

“Normally, when I pack for these vacations, I’m packing tank tops — this time I was packing hoodies and big bubble jackets,” Pauly shared.

Pauly revealed even more about the upcoming season

Pauly D and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro filmed in the Poconos in Pennsylvania for the latest season of JSFV. Pic credit: MTV

“[Season 4B is] a little different flavor,” Pauly spilled of what fans can expect moving forward during the second half of the season.

“It was us in cold weather for once. Normally we film in the summertime, and there is a beach. This time there was snow, and we were outdoors with coats on. It was weird,” he said.

Monsters & Critics reported the show was filming in Pennsylvania and that several key cast members were seen at Woodloch Resort in the Poconos.

Filming was reportedly in a COVID-safe bubble

The first half of Season 4 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was filmed in a Las Vegas hotel in a coronavirus (COVID-19) safe bubble in accordance with health and safety protocols at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas. The cast and crew were the only residents of the sprawling property, which boasts 349 rooms.

“[There’s] a COVID staff on [set],” revealed Pauly. “We all get tested [and] they all wear masks. We don’t because we’re all tested every other day.”

This testing was even more important this time around as Mike Sorrentino’s wife Lauren and Deena Cortese are both pregnant.

Cast members including Pauly, Vinny Guadagnino, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Cortese, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Angelina Pivarnick were reportedly at the resort.

Former Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi will also be seen this season. She was seen filming at a restaurant with Angelina earlier this year where the women were trailed by MTV’s cameras. It was unclear if the reunion was an attempt to mend their broken relationship, which hit the skids after Angelina’s wedding to Chris Larangeira.

The show has not yet addressed Nicole’s issues with Angelina, which came to a head at during her reception when she, Jenni, and Deena gave a speech that upset Angelina, Chris, and their families. Angelina would mend fences with both Deena and Jenni during the beginning of Season 4 but had not yet talked to Nicole.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.