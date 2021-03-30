Pauly D fans rocked over the flirty comment he left on Angelina Pivarnick’s Instagram video

Pauly D left a flirty comment that stunned his followers on Angelina Pivarnick’s latest Instagram video upload. Pic credit: MTV

Fans of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio have flipped out over his flirty comment on co-star Angelina Pivarnick‘s Instagram latest video upload.

The raven-haired beauty shared a clip on March 28 where she posed in a gold bikini and showed off her fabulous figure.

She stood in a bathroom and moved her camera to and fro to capture the length of her body.

Angelina wore a pair of large oval dark sunglasses atop her face. Her hair was straight and parted in the middle. She wore heavy eye makeup which fans saw when she lifted her sunglasses up to look directly into the camera.

As she turned her body back and forth to display her profile, toned stomach, and thighs, fans got a good look at a floral tattoo on her left hip as well as the engagement ring ink she got as a participant on the MTV series How Far is Tattoo Far. Underneath the ring, it says “Third time’s a charm.”

Her now-husband Chris Larangeira picked the design to remind her that he was her third engagement and this would be the one that stuck.

Fans were rocked by Pauly’s comment

Right in the middle of comments posted by Double Shot at Love star pal Marissa Lucchese who added a fire emoji as her statement and Jenni “JWoww” Farley who surprisingly called her frienemy “a golden goddess” was a remark from Pauly.

Pauly D added his own flirty commentary to Angelina’s bikini video. Pic credit: Instagram/Angelina Pivarnick

He said, “Ur an angel.”

She responded, “Thank you, see you soon” followed by a red heart emoji.

This sent Angelina’s Instagram followers into a tizzy.

“Oh Wow! Pauly,” wrote one fan.

Angelina Pivarnick and her fans weighed in on Pauly D’s comment. Pic credit: Instagram/Angelina Pivarnick

“U r 2,” wrote a second follower.

“Think Vinny [Guadagnino] took his cell phone .. she is hot though,” penned a third fan.

Angelina clapped back at fans who claimed she had plastic surgery

It appears Angelina shared the post as a way to clap back at haters who have said she hadn’t been forthcoming about her plastic surgery procedures.

“Happy Saturday y’all. Yes, I used a Snapchat filter for this and no I didn’t photoshop or Facetune my body lol. Thanks for asking,” she wrote.

She followed up her remark by stating that she never, ever had a nose job and has had the same nose since she was born. Angelina told her haters, “nice try on that. I just contour it now with makeup.”

Angelina admitted that she has had surgery on her breasts and if fans questioned that to ask her plastic surgeon, he knows what she has had done thus far. She also admitted to getting injections in her buttocks.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.