Jersey Shore: Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira need counseling and will get it on Family Vacation

Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira are reportedly headed toward marriage counseling and will get it on the next season of Jersey Shore. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation stars Angelina Pivarnick and her husband Chris Larangeira married in November 2019 and since they tied the knot, fans have speculated that there has been some trouble in paradise.

A blind item recently reported that a couple would be headed to another reality show to work on their marriage after “the lesser-known female on the show was busted by her fairly new spouse on a Ring camera with another man.”

Both Angelina and Jersey Shore were tagged at the bottom of the story.

The alleged behavior has not yet been confirmed.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation has continued to film for the second half of Season 4. This includes Angelina and Chris as well as Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Deena Cortese, and Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

The first half of Season 4 ended on a high note after an uncomfortable series of episodes where Angelina attempted to mend fences with both Deena and Jenni. Angelina fought with both women and Nicole Polizzi after they gave a speech at her wedding that she found to be in poor taste.

In an attempt to heal their television family, Angelina, 34, and Chris, 42, participated in a wedding redo at a Las Vegas resort where the stars of the series were holed up in a COVID-19 protected bubble for several weeks in the Summer of 2020.

Angelina revealed intimate details of her marriage to the Jersey Shore cast

During the Season 4 finale, Angelina revealed some cringe-worthy details of her marriage ahead of the couple’s wedding redo.

Us Weekly reported that the reality star said, “Unfortunately, Chris and I did not have sex, and there was no sex on the real wedding night either.”

She continued, “Maybe on the redo, we’ll finally have sex. Probably not but I’m just saying. Yeah, it’s probably not going to happen. It never happens anyway. We never have sex,”

Speculation continues that Angelina and Chris have split up

Many have continued to wonder whether Chris and Angelina have split up.

Chris last shared a photo of his wife on his Instagram in November of 2020 in honor of their first wedding anniversary. He wrote alongside an image of their lavish nuptials, “You are my rock and my one and only and I will always love you now and forever.”

Angelina commemorated the couple’s six-month anniversary in a post shared on May 20, 2020, where she hashtagged the word “unbreakable” at the end of her caption.

Since that post, she has mentioned Chris as part of promotional shares for the companies that provided services for their wedding. The last time she posted images or videos that included her husband was to promote Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Angelina does not share personal images of the couple together. Instead, she posts glamour shots and snaps of nights out with her friends.

It remains to be seen whether the lack of social media presence in each other’s posts is any indication that their marriage is in trouble.

Fans can tune in to the next season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation to find out if Angelina and Chris will attend counseling.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.