Jersey Shore stars filming in Pennsylvania hotel: Who’s there, what will happen in Season 4?

The stars of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation gather together during the mid-season finale of season 4. Pic credit MTV

The stars of MTV’s Jersey Shore are rumored to be filming at a Pennsylvania hotel. TMZ reported that several key cast members were seen at Pennsylvania’s Woodloch Resort in the Poconos.

Cast members including Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Cortese, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Angelina Pivarnick were reportedly at the resort, where they are filming the final half of Season 4.

TMZ reported that both Mike’s wife Lauren and Pauly’s girlfriend Nikki Hall shared images taken at Woodloch to their respective Instagram stories.

Page Six said the resort would not officially comment if the show was filming on the property.

The popular MTV series shot the first half of Season 4 in a quarantine “bubble” in accordance with health and safety protocols at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas. The cast and crew were the only residents of the sprawling property which boasts 349 rooms.

Lauren added fuel to the rumors the Jersey Shore cast was filming on the East Coast after she added a photograph to her Instagram page where she cradled her baby bump in a lakeside shot. In the snap, Lauren showed off her growing belly in a winter coat and boots and revealed to her followers she “finally popped” at the 27th week of her first pregnancy.

A second slide featured her husband Mike, who shared the same snap to his own social media page and claimed the couple was on a “babymoon.”

Will Snooki return to the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast for the second half of Season 4?

It has been revealed that former cast member Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi had reunited with Angelina at a New Jersey restaurant where the women were trailed by MTV’s cameras. It was unclear if the reunion was an attempt to mend their broken relationship, which hit the skids after Angelina’s wedding to Chris Larangeira.

The show has not yet addressed Nicole’s issues with Angelina, which came to a head at during her reception when she, Jenni, and Deena gave a speech that upset Angelina, Chris, and their families. The drama played out on social media for months afterward as fans blasted the trio on social media, calling them “mean girls” in Angelina’s defense.

Following the wedding reception, which took place in November 2019, Nicole told MTV’s cameras that she was done with filming. She would later reveal dring her podcast, It’s Happening with Snooki and Joey that the show had changed from its initial premise of a group of people getting together for fun and good times. She said that now, “everything is so serious.”

Jenni and Deena made their peace with Angelina during the first half of Season 4 after Pauly, Mike, Ronnie, and Vinny called for television star Dr. Drew Pinsky to intervene.

Fans are hopeful for Nicole’s permanent return

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans have shared their wishes for Nicole’s return to the series in the comments section of the show’s latest Instagram post. While many viewers appear to have warmed up to Angelina, others would rather see Nicole make a permanent return to her television family.

Since leaving the series, Nicole has concentrated on growing her online and brick and mortar business, The Snooki Shop. In late February of this year, she took to Instagram to tease a new gig as host of a Discovery Plus show titled Beach Cabana Royale.

Nicole hosts this series that features a cabana design competition located at Atlantic Beach in New York.

“Here at Atlantic Beach, New York, cabanas are a huge way of life,” Nicole said in a statement to HGTV. “Not only do they provide shade from the summer heat, but they’re also a place for friends and family to gather, play games, enjoy meals together, and even shower off after you get all that sand in your bathing suits.”

House Beautiful reported Nicole would star alongside designers Karla Graves, Wendell Holland, and Delia Kenza. The three will go head-to-head as they each transform a cabana for a family in need of a makeover.

MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently off the air.