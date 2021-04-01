Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick’s castmate asks if she’s competing on DWTS

Angelina Pivarnick was teased by a JSFV castmate who asked if she was competing on DWTS after her latest Instagram post. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick was asked by one of her fellow castmates if she was ready to compete on Dancing with the Stars after her latest Instagram upload.

Angelina looked gorgeous in the close-up snap. She stood with her arms crossed in front of her chest and looked away from the camera. and showed off a fresh manicure. Her long nails were painted in alternating colors of white and black.

She wore a breathtaking silver and white beaded gown with a low-cut front that showed off her breasts.

Sign up for our newsletter!

On her shoulders were feathers that fell down to the upper part of her arms.

The waist of the gown appeared to have sheer panels that showed off the reality star’s toned stomach.

Angelina’s raven tresses were brushed to one side and blown out into soft waves that framed her face. Her makeup was done by her favorite artist, Anjali Wrenn

Which one of her Jersey Shore co-stars asked if she was competing on the ABC dance series?

It was Ronnie Ortiz-Magro who asked his pal of 11 years if her glamorous outfit meant she was headed to the ballroom floor. His comment was liked 264 times thus far.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro asked Angelina Pivarnick if she was competing on DWTS after seeing her sparkly outfit. Pic credit: Instagram/Angelina Pivarnick

In response, several fans added their own remarks.

“You gotta admit, she looks beautiful,” wrote one fan.

“Lmao,” claimed a second fan, who added a laughing and crying emoji.

Angelina put any rumors to rest about her marriage without a word

Angelina Pivarnick put rumors regarding the state of her one and one-half year marriage to Chris Larangeira to rest by wearing both her stunning engagement ring and wedding band in the snap. They were clearly visible as Angelina rested her left hand in the crook of her left arm.

Just four days earlier, Angelina posted a video where she showed off her shape in an Instagram video where she wore a tiny gold bikini. Fans were stunned after her Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio left a flirty comment on the video.

Right in the middle of comments posted by Double Shot at Love star pal Marissa Lucchese who added a fire emoji as her statement and Jenni “JWoww” Farley who surprisingly called her frienemy “a golden goddess” was a remark from Pauly.

He said, “Ur an angel.”

She responded, “Thank you, see you soon” followed by a red heart emoji.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.