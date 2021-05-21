Pauly D announces first Las Vegas show since coronavirus pandemic — Here’s how to get tickets

Pauly DelVecchio makes a comeback to DJing following a brief hiatus during the pandemic Pic credit: MTV

Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio made an announcement for his first show in Las Vegas since the coronavirus pandemic shut him down.

Pauly, who travels across the country for DJ gigs, including various venues in Las Vegas, has a residency at Marquee at The Cosmopolitan hotel.

He is set to return to Marquee starting on Friday, June 4.

Pauly is known to bring a great mix of music in addition to his high energy. He’s often shared footage from his jam-packed shows and fans always appear to be having a great time.

He made the announcement on his Instagram page and wrote, “Yessir!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Come Party With Me For My Return To LAS VEGAS Show @marqueelv FRIDAY JUNE 4th!!!! Gonna Be A Movie 🎬🎬🎬 Tix Link In Bio.”

Fans interested in purchasing tickets can do so here.

What has Pauly been doing during the pandemic?

While Pauly hasn’t been DJing, he’s certainly made the best of his down time throughout the pandemic.

He recently launched Pauly D’s Italian Subs which provides a delivery service throughout the country.

In addition to launching his new business, Pauly filmed two seasons of Jersey Shore Family Vacation while quarantined with his roommates at a hotel in Las Vegas and then at a resort in the Poconos.

Pauly also spent a lot of time doing stunts on his motorcycles and working on his fitness. He showed off his chiseled physique in several Instagram posts and even went as far as experimenting with his notorious hairstyle.

Pauly bleached his blowout to be a platinum blonde, and fans weren’t sure what to make of it. While some loved it, others weren’t so sure but regardless, Pauly didn’t pay any attention to anyone else’s criticism.

Aside from his physical changes, Pauly also became serious with his girlfriend Nikki Hall and the two of them were inseparable throughout the pandemic. He admitted that he was serious about her, and she’s often shared Instagram stories to her account showing off the home-cooked meals she made for him.

Nikki also joined Pauly to film the most recent seasons of Jersey Shore Family Vacation where fans got an opportunity to get to know them better as a couple.

Will Nikki Hall join Pauly for his DJ gigs?

This will be Pauly’s first time getting back into the DJ business and touring since he and Nikki became serious, which leads fans to wonder if she will be joining him for his gigs.

The two have been inseparable so it’s likely she could make an appearance alongside her man.

Fans can catch up on everything Pauly D has going on in his life when the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres on Thursday, June 3.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns on Thursday, June 3 at 8/7c on MTV.