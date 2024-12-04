Paula Abdul told to ‘run’ after being spotted with RHOC’s Tamra Judge

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 may be over, but fans still wonder why Tamra Judge got away with such bad behavior.

In recent months, Tamra has been desperately trying to regain fans’ support, but there are still skeptics.

The 57-year-old recently shared a photo with OG American Idol Judge Paula Abdul, leading to speculation the pair are friends.

However, the more likely scenario is that they met at a recent event because Bravolebrities tend to break bread with those we least expect them to.

Tamra’s photo with Paula came out of the left field because she’s pretty much been on a social media hiatus amid all the recent hate she’s received for her actions on RHOC.

Take a look at the photo below. It’s filled with some festive cheer and pearly white smiles.

While there was plenty of positivity in the comments section, one fan had quite the warning for Paula.

A fan tells Paula to ‘run’ from Tamra

“Run, Paula, Run!” reads one of the comments, which we’re sure must be from someone who watched RHOC Season 18.

A Paula Abdul fan tells her to ‘run’ from Tamra Judge. Pic credit: @sonicshadow1/X

Tamra entered the season hot, going after Shannon Beador following her DUI arrest and spreading inaccurate information about Jennifer Pedranti’s fiance, Ryan Boyajian.

As the backlash intensified, she started changing her tune and seemed more open to discussing her issues with Shannon and Jennifer.

The issue for viewers is that all of that was perfectly on-brand for Tamra because she typically spends the season dragging her co-stars, only to expect them to forgive her at the reunion.

Unfortunately, Tamra’s actions this year may have tarnished her legacy for good, so it makes sense that some people would want Paula to steer clear of Bravolebrity.

Let’s say we don’t think Paula will make a cameo on the show during Season 19.

RHOC Season 19 should premiere in 2025

Bravo has yet to confirm the cast for the upcoming season of the series, but production probably won’t get underway until early next year.

If we had to guess, Tamra, Shannon, Jennifer, Heather Dubrow, Katie Ginella, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson will all secure contracts to return. Alexis Bellino has strongly implied she’s done with the show after a failed comeback.

Season 18 was one of the show’s most-watched ever, so it would make sense for producers to keep the cast relatively unchanged because all of the women know how to deliver good TV.

What are your thoughts on Paula and Tamra crossing paths?

The Real Housewives of Orange County is on hiatus. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.