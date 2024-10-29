Tamra Judge slams ‘nasty, horrible’ backlash and says the hate is only from 3 percent of RHOC viewers

Tamra Judge has crunched the numbers, and according to her, the ongoing backlash is coming from a small percentage of Bravo viewers.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star recently spoke out against the “nasty, horrible” blowback she’s received and confessed that she was shocked by how things played out this season.

In the interview, Tamra admitted that she was not doing great after filming Season 18 and seeing how RHOC fans have reacted to her behavior.

However, the 57-year-old claimed that during conversations with Bravo executives, she was told that the hateful commenters only make up three percent of viewers.

That number seems very low, as countless people have spoken out on social media against Tamra, even begging the network to fire her again.

She’s been slammed for her treatment of former friend Shannon Beador and, most recently, her involvement in Jennifer Pedranti’s personal affairs.

Some of the cast, namely Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter, have also urged Tamra to tame her behavior and take accountability.

Tamra Judge addresses ‘nasty, horrible’ comments

Tamra was a guest on The Weekly Scoop with CJ Sykes, and she shared an update on how she’s doing amid a rough season.

“I’d love to say I’m doing great. I’m not doing great; I’m doing okay,” the RHOC star confessed, adding that she’s surprised at how the season has played out.

“This is probably the first season ever that I’ve been so shocked by so many things,” she said. “The hate is real.”

Tamra noted that being talked about is not exactly a bad thing, but people have gone too far with the “nasty, horrible” comments online.

“One thing that Bravo told me, they’re like, ‘don’t even worry about them,'” shared the OC Housewife. “‘They’re three percent of our viewers. Only three percent, and they’re the loudest and the meanest.'”

Tamra Judge reshares posts urging viewers to ‘Stop the hate’

Meanwhile, people have been speaking out against the vitriol spewed at Tamra as RHOC viewers show no signs of backing down.

The RHOC star has been reposting some of the Instagram messages on her stories of fan pages that have been coming to her defense.

Most recently, she shared a post from @gaysreact, which stated, “Reminder: Tamra Judge being a ‘pot stirrer’ is the reason that this season of RHOC is so juicy and entertaining! Stop the hate!”

Tamra Judge’s Instagram Story posts. Pic credit: @tamrajudge/Instagram

Instagram user @thepinkpopbox also got a repost after writing, “You don’t have to like @TamraJudge. Just be grateful she showed up and worked. She drove storylines & made the season so dramatic & wild.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.