Paul Staehle shares new baby’s name with 90 Day Fiance fans amid Karine Martins reconciliation

90 Day Fiance couple Paul Staehle and his wife Karine revealed they have a baby on the way earlier this year and now we have a name.

The 37-year-old American announced the news with an Instagram story in which he laments on their tumultuous relationship. Fans notice 90 Day Fiance’ stars Paul and Karine Staehle did not appear in the season 5 Tell All due to legal issues in their relationship. They reportedly filed restraining orders against each other following an argument about Karine seeking “child support and divorce” from Paul.

Paul and Karine haven’t had the easiest relationship as they continue to struggle with the language barrier. Since they got married in 2017, Paul’s ability to speak Portuguese remains basic as does Karine Martins’ English.

Karine gave birth to their son, Pierre, in 2018 while the couple lived together in Brazil. On 90 Day Fiance, the couple continued living together in Brazil but the American struggled to find work or adjust to his wife’s living standard.

On Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Karine agreed to move to the United States so they moved Paul’s home state of Kentucky, where he assured her that he would find work.

Paul reveals the new baby’s name

The 37-year-old 90 Day Fiance veteran published the lyrics to a poem on his Instagram story where he reveals his second child’s name is Ethan.

Paul revealed that Karine has been pregnant at least since August as he alluded to it when dealing with police in a video that was shared and then deleted on his Instagram page. However, Karine’s pregnancy had been rumored for some time before that and came as no surprise to many who follow this family closely.

And despite Karine not formally announcing this pregnancy, we should be hearing about their second son’s birth at any point now.

Are Paul and Karine back together?

After less than two months apart, Paul and Karine have dropped the restraining orders against each other and are reportedly back together in Kentucky.

While Karine has remained silent on social media, Paul is back to updating fans about the status of their relationship.

“People break up and makeup all the time. We got our son Pierre and Ethan’s on the way. So happy to be here with you, Karine,” Paul write in his heartfelt tribute to his wife.

At the end of the poem, Paul implies that he will be fixing the issues in their relationship for good.

“People break up and makeup all the time. But I think we’re fixing this thing up right this time.”

With all of the legal drama this year in real-time as they were featured on the latest season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? there are questions about whether or not this couple will be returning to our TLC screens. With a new baby on the way, many fans are hoping for an update.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus.