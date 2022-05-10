Paul Calafiore from Big Brother 18 shows off his abs in new video

Reality TV star Paul Calafiore loves to work out. Pic credit: People/YouTube

Big Brother fans got to know Paul Calafiore when he was invited to be a part of the BB18 cast. Since then, he has been a very popular contestant on The Challenge for MTV.

It was on the Big Brother 2016 season that Paul (then known as Paulie) tried to show what he could do on the reality competition show. Following in his brothers footsteps — Cody Calafiore was on Big Brother 16 — he seemed like someone with a real shot to go far.

As Big Brother 18 played out, duos started to emerge that really controlled the game. In fact, the final six houseguests were comprised of three duos who managed to eliminate everyone else.

Paul ended up finishing in eighth place, where he became a member of the BB18 jury. On finale night, he helped Nicole Franzel become the Big Brother 18 winner by voting for her over Paul Abrahamian.

Paul Calafiore shares a new video featuring his abs

“If you wish to be the king of the jungle, it’s not enough to act like a king. You must be the king. #fitness #king #fitnessmotivation #quotes,” Paul Calafiore captioned a video of his abs that has now been shared on TikTok and Instagram.

The video itself has music playing in the background as an image of Paul showing off his abs begins to zoom out.

More news from Big Brother

A new season of Big Brother comes out this summer, and it looks like producers want more BB24 applications to be submitted. This seems to indicate that there is still time for people who want to play on the Summer 2022 season to shoot their shot.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

It also appears that the Big Brother 24 start date is set, so we should be seeing a new season of the show beginning in less than two months. That would be pretty exciting, even though we did get treated with Celebrity Big Brother 3 this past winter.

In other news about the show, Big Brother vets Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett are getting married soon, so we expect them to share a lot of content about their big weekend. They met as members of the BB22 cast.

For Big Brother fans who want to go back and watch Paul Calafiore play the game as part of the BB18 cast, those episodes can be streamed using Paramount+. You can also see his brother, Cody Calafiore, emerge as the winner of the BB22 cast.

Big Brother 24 airs on CBS during Summer 2022.