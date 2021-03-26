Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
Explainers

NUMILK on Shark Tank: Here’s what makes these plant milk machines special and where you can find one


Kevin O'Leary on Shark Tank
NUMILK will do their best to pitch their almond milk machines in hope of landing an investor on Shark Tank. Pic credit: ABC

Joseph Savino and Ari Tolwin are the creators of NUMILK, which was founded in 2017 in New York.

Ari is the CEO and Joseph serves as the company’s CPO.

After working in the beverage industry for several years, they put their heads together to create a machine that could provide customers with a healthier version of almond milk.

The machine they created allows customers to make their own almond milk using just almonds and purified water. Consumers have the option to add maple syrup if they prefer a sweetened version of the beverage.

Because of the popularity of almond milk, they created the machine to provide customers with a less processed version than factory-made products.

Once a customer puts a bottle in the machine and selects whether they’d prefer their milk sweetened or unsweetened, they are provided with a delicious and healthy concoction in under a minute.

Each bottle costs just $3.99.

What makes these machines special?

By allowing consumers to make their own almond milk, NUMILK can provide what they refer to as a “no fuss, no mess” product containing “the most delicious, nutritious, and pure dairy-free milk” available.

By utilizing these machines instead of ordering through vendors, they can eliminate the waste of supply chain food and provide a fresher product to their customers.

Vegan milk alternatives have gained popularity over the last several years, and NUMILK can provide an additive-free product.

NUMILK to appear on Shark Tank

Joe and Ari will appear on Shark Tank on March 26 in hopes of landing an investor who is willing to help them expand their market.

An investor would allow them to create a greater number of machines and make their product more widely available across the country.

NUMILK creators hope to build up their capacity to provide a wider range of products that would include other milk varieties such as oat, macadamia, and other alternate milk options.

Where is NUMILK available?

NUMILK currently has machines located in some Whole Foods Markets in New York. The machine is also available in some smaller grocery stores across the state.

They plan to expand on a national level to make their product available in several major cities on the East and West Coast.

According to their website, customers can now purchase a countertop version of the machine. The product is currently available for preorder since it has not yet been manufactured.

The countertop version has a list price of $699.

It’s quite possible that Mark Cuban could take a chance on investment with NUMILK. In a recent episode, he made an offer to the founders of Just The Cheese, another health food concept.

Will NUMILK’s creators be as lucky? Fans can tune in to the episode on March 26 to find out.

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8/7c on ABC.

